Air BP completes investment at Grenoble-Le Versoud Airport and extends longstanding co-operation

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has completed a series of upgrades and enhancements at its Grenoble-Le Versoud Airport (LFLG) location in France. The company renewed its contract with the airport in early 2016 marking an impressive 46 years of collaboration. This relationship represents one of Air BP’s longest standing airport customers.

Air BP’s investment at Grenoble-Le Versoud Airport includes an upgrade to its jet fuel tanks and two larger tanks of 50m3 along with additional enhancements to facilitate the work of the fuel bowsers. These enhancements include surveillance video equipment, additional firefighting equipment and improvements to the drain pan. Air BP has also installed a highly convenient self-serve facility on site. The self-serve facility, equipped with a self-serve payment system, will enable customers to access fuel safely and efficiently without having to wait for assistance. Air BP currently offers three grades of fuel at Grenoble-Le Versoud including Jet A-1, Avgas and UL91, providing choice to its business and general aviation customers in the region.

The renewal of the Grenoble-Le Versoud contract reinforces Air BP’s offering in France which is one of 130 Air BP supplied airports in the country. The location welcomes Sterling Card customers, and is one of 55 French locations in Air BP’s global Sterling Card network.

We are extremely pleased to have renewed our contract at Grenoble-Le Versoud and are doubly pleased to have completed the investment at the airport. We greatly value our partnerships and this is an excellent example of one of our long standing business relationships of which we are very proud. Our investment at the airport demonstrates our commitment not only to Grenoble-Le Versoud but to our mutual customers. We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship. Elena Melia General Manager, UK/France, Air BP



Grenoble-Le Versoud Airport is located in the Rhône-Alpes region of south-east France. With the westernmost part of the Alps within easy reach, Grenoble-Le Versoud is a popular and convenient airport for winter sports enthusiasts who can access the many ski resorts within two hours’ drive.