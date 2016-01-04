Site traffic information and cookies

  Home
  News and views
  Press releases
  4. Air BP completes purchase of St1 stake in Finnish aviation fuels firm Avifuels Oy

Air BP completes purchase of St1 stake in Finnish aviation fuels firm Avifuels Oy

Release date:
4 January 2016

Air BP announced today that it completed the purchase of St1’s 49 percent share of Finnish aviation fuels company Avifuels Oy on 31 December 2015.

 

Air BP, which acquired 51% of Avifuels in late 2014 through its purchase of the Scandinavian aviation fuels business Statoil Aviation, now wholly owns the company.

 

Avifuels Oy, which will be renamed Air BP Finland OY, is now part of Air BP’s growing Northern Europe division where it is further strengthening the company’s aviation fuel offering. With a strong base in Helsinki and a commitment to further strategic growth, Air BP will seek to efficiently develop its business in Finland.

A new Air BP office has opened near Helsinki Vantaa airport as a result of the acquisition. Under Air BP’s ownership, the existing Avifuels team will continue to manage airport operations, ensure customer service continuity and maintain the existing level of high service for customers.

 

Air BP currently sells and markets aviation fuel to commercial airlines at the three airports where Avifuels operated in Finland; Helsinki Vantaa (HEL/EFHK), Tampere Pirkkala (TMP/EFTP) and Vaasa (VAA/EFVA). These locations are in the process of being fully integrated into Air BP’s global network.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

