Air BP completes purchase of St1 stake in Finnish aviation fuels firm Avifuels Oy

Air BP announced today that it completed the purchase of St1’s 49 percent share of Finnish aviation fuels company Avifuels Oy on 31 December 2015.

Air BP, which acquired 51% of Avifuels in late 2014 through its purchase of the Scandinavian aviation fuels business Statoil Aviation, now wholly owns the company.

Avifuels Oy, which will be renamed Air BP Finland OY, is now part of Air BP’s growing Northern Europe division where it is further strengthening the company’s aviation fuel offering. With a strong base in Helsinki and a commitment to further strategic growth, Air BP will seek to efficiently develop its business in Finland.



A new Air BP office has opened near Helsinki Vantaa airport as a result of the acquisition. Under Air BP’s ownership, the existing Avifuels team will continue to manage airport operations, ensure customer service continuity and maintain the existing level of high service for customers.

Air BP currently sells and markets aviation fuel to commercial airlines at the three airports where Avifuels operated in Finland; Helsinki Vantaa (HEL/EFHK), Tampere Pirkkala (TMP/EFTP) and Vaasa (VAA/EFVA). These locations are in the process of being fully integrated into Air BP’s global network.

