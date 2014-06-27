Air BP debuts unleaded Avgas in conjunction with Goodwood Aerodrome

Leading international aviation fuel supplier, Air BP, in conjunction with Goodwood Aerodrome has today announced it has successfully started trials supplying unleaded Avgas (91UL) for customers flying general aviation light aircraft into Goodwood Aerodrome in West Sussex. The debut coincides with what will be a busy weekend of general aviation flying with the Goodwood Festival of Speed set to welcome some 1,200 movements.

In its trial launch of its 91UL fuel grade, Air BP has emphasised the importance of the customer having a full infrastructure in place for acceptance of an additional grade of aviation fuel. Air BP’s in-house Technical and Product Quality teams were actively involved in fully converting one of Goodwood’s existing Avgas 100 LL tanks to Unleaded Avgas (91UL), ensuring a safe and efficient transition of the introduction of this new grade to the aerodrome.

“Misfuelling, where fuel is delivered to the wrong aircraft is a risk which continues to challenge the fuel industry”, said Miguel Moreno, General Manager for Air BP. He added: “A key requirement for our customers is to ensure they have a separate fixed storage facility for acceptance of this new grade of fuel.”

Goodwood Aerodrome has been an Air BP customer airfield for over seven years and it proved an ideal candidate for the introduction of these trials. Air BP offered its expertise to ensure new decals, clear signage, up to date procedures and training were in place before launching the new grade. This made the switch over very seamless.

“Air BP is delighted with the roll out of Avgas 91UL to Goodwood and potentially to other airport partners in the future,” added Ruth Tootill, General Aviation Regional Sales Manager for Air BP UK. 91UL is unleaded fuel designed for General Aviation aircraft and approved by the European Aviation Safety Agency. There are no lead additives used in the manufacturing which means less lead fouling on spark plugs, and less lead deposits in engine and oil offering a more environmentally responsible product.

Rob Wildeboer, Goodwood Aviation General Manager, commented: “We are very pleased to support Air BP with the introduction of unleaded fuel here. It marks the second ‘first’ for this relationship, following Air BP’s inauguration of the self-serve payment system last year. The new grade will also be available on the self-serve payment system at Goodwood and visitors can pay using debit or credit cards. The combination of these two offers both now live and ready for use at the Festival of Speed this weekend (June 26th-29th) underlines our commitment to improving the overall experience for our customers”.

Air BP will be present at the 22nd annual Festival of Speed this weekend as an associate sponsor of the Goodwood Aviation Exhibition.

NB: UL91 is not accepted by all 100LL engines. For flight safety and performance it is vital to follow manufacturer’s fuel and oil recommendations for your aircraft.

