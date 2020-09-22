Air bp delivers 210 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel to Stockholm Arlanda Airport

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has today delivered 210 tonnes of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Swedish airport operator, Swedavia, at Stockholm Arlanda Airport (ARN/ESSA).
Swedavia and its partners SOS Alarm, Systembolaget and the 2030 Secretariat procured the fuel through a joint tender, as part of an initiative to promote the large-scale production of SAF and its use as a way to reduce carbon emissions from air travel. The SAF delivered will result in a reduction in the carbon emissions generated by the business’ corporate air travel.
The SAF supplied by Air bp has been produced by Neste, one of the world’s leading producers of renewable fuels from wastes and residues.
Martin Thomsen, CEO Air bp, said:
Jonas Abrahamsson, president and CEO, Swedavia, said:
Air bp began collaborating with Swedavia to help reduce emissions from its corporate staff
air travel in June 2019 when it supplied SAF to five of its airports in Sweden including Stockholm Arlanda, Åre Östersund, Malmö, Göteborg Landvetter and Umeå airports.
This latest SAF delivery builds on Air bp's SAF supply agreement with Neste, announced in August, with Air bp offering an increased volume of sustainable aviation fuel to customers in Europe in 2020 and 2021, including Stockholm Arlanda Airport and Oslo Airport.
Air bp has supplied SAF since 2010 and to date, has supplied more than 25 customers and 16
airports globally.
Neste’s SAF is produced from 100% renewable waste and residue raw materials. In its neat form and over the lifecycle, it can reduce up to 80% of carbon emissions compared with conventional jet fuel it replaces. SAF undergoes the same quality tests as regular fossil jet fuel and can be blended at up to 50% to fuel aircraft. Currently, SAF offers the only viable drop-in alternative to fossil liquid fuels for powering commercial aircraft.
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.
Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media: