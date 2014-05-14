Air BP delivers a hat-trick for this year’s World Cup

Ahead of this year’s World Cup, leading international aviation fuel products and services supplier Air BP has already scored a hat-trick by introducing three new features to enhance its fuel offering to those flying in by executive aircraft to key Brazilian venues. A Fast Track fuel service, fixed fuel prices, and a new ground service offering, have all been introduced for the duration of the games.

To bolster the already well-established Brazilian fuel service Air BP has launched a temporary Fast Track refuelling product targeting aircraft flying in to attend World Cup matches in Brazil. Air BP is guaranteeing that providing the arrival airport is given three hours’ notice it will ensure its refuellers are with the client’s aircraft within twenty minutes of landing. Alternatively aircraft can book a pre-determined fuelling time to a schedule that suits the pilot and passengers’ requirements. “We recognise the importance of convenient and efficient turn rounds for supporters, teams and associated stakeholders and that is why Air BP is making this unprecedented guarantee,” said Ricardo Paganini, General Manager for Air BP South America.

To support flight departments’, operators’ and owners’ planning activity Air BP has also pledged to maintain current domestic and international fuel pricing at all of its Brazillian locations until the end of July 2014. For charter operators this is a real bonus as it enables them to plan costs well ahead, whilst for Flight Departments it ensures that budgets can be adhered to throughout the duration of the tournament. Air BP has also recognised the importance of the two key airports – Guarulhos International Airport (GRU), São Paulo and Galeão-Antônio Carlos Jobim International Airport (GIG), Rio de Janeiro’s principal airport - where it will be creating special pricing deals for those flying in from international locations throughout the duration of the games.

Ground Support added to the mix

Acknowledging that the World Cup is an extremely busy period for those organising and attending the matches Air BP has for the first time teamed up with Tri-Star Handling Concierge at São Paulo to offer a complementary flight package which includes navigation, flight plan, weather forecast and NOTAM services. Tri-Star Concierge can also offer additional support with landing and overnight permits, airport slots and ground transportation. The full range of services provided by Tri-Star will be available at specially negotiated rates ensuring Air BP customers receive a fully comprehensive on the ground experience. Air BP will be offering its Fast Track fuelling service and maintained prices at all of the 16 airport locations where it operates in Brazil - Guarulhos International Airport (GRU), Campo de Marte (CMT), Helicidade Airport (HLC), Jundiai Airport (DJD), Viracopos International Airport (VCP), Jacarepagua Airport (JCR), Galeao Airport (GIG), Maringa Airport (MGF), Foz de Iguacu Airport (IGU), Afonso Pena International Airport (CWB), Ribeirao Preto Airport (RAO), Cuiaba Airport (CGB), Brasilia Airport (BSB), Cabo Frio Airport (CFB), Goiania Airport (GYN), Recife Airport (REC).

