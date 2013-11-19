Air BP demonstrates excellence in operations during Dubai Air Show preparations

Leading international aviation fuel supplier, Air BP, once again demonstrated its excellence in operations in the build up for a busy Dubai Air Show through a quick and efficient response to a call for extra fuellers. Ahead of this year’s Dubai Air Show the venue Dubai World Central-Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) requested fuelling equipment support from local suppliers due to the increased aviation activity. Air BP swiftly and efficiently delivered on an urgent request for a bowser to be delivered ahead of the event.

On receiving the request Air BP immediately put into place its thorough operational procedures to ensure a safe, injury and damage free delivery, of the vital equipment. Air BP prides itself on its safe operations and through preparation and meticulous attention to detail the fuel truck was positioned as required for the start of the show. Air BP focused on communicating with the preferred transport contractor on the type of vehicle suitable for transporting an expensive fuel truck. Details such as sharing a photo of the fueller with the contractor, providing detailed measurements and personally observing the loading task, ensured both a safe and smooth loading operation was carried out. The truck will now be in use throughout the Air Show. Furthermore Air BP’s excellence in operations will be in evidence this week as it supports Airbus and the Royal Air Force aerobatic team, The Red Arrows, at the show.

Since 1932 Air BP has successfully expanded its operational capacity in the Middle East. It now regularly serves 22 airports in the region providing approximately 600 million gallons of fuel a year. It is active in the commercial market with 40 airline customers and is developing its business aviation activity with eight clients and partners across the region. For the Dubai Air Show it anticipates that it will deliver around 30,000 gallons of fuel to over 30 aircraft during this week with the support of six staff. It’s all in a day’s work for Air BP who has been active at the Dubai World Central Airport since it opened for business in late 2010. Leading the team’s support will be Khaled Kaissi who will be working around the clock to ensure a smooth and safe operation for its customers.

“Safety is Air BP’s top priority when providing services to our customers which is why we implement complex risk analysis and detailed operational process across the full spectrum of fuel handling operations. It is an area where Air BP is aiming to lead the industry and we believe adds value for our customers. We look forward to supporting our customers and event organizers throughout the Dubai Air Show,” said Giri Iyengar, Regional Sales & Marketing Manager for Air BP.

Air BP is both an exhibitor (booth #1972 and static A8) and sponsor of the show.

