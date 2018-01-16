Air BP expands into Iceland and starts supplying fuel at Reykjavik-Keflavik International Airport

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has further extended its reach in the Nordics and is now present at Reykjavik-Keflavik International Airport (KEF/BIKF), Iceland’s largest airport. This marks the first location for Air BP in Iceland and comes in response to increased customer demand from both the business and commercial aviation sectors.

We are extremely pleased to be in Iceland, serving the needs of our business and commercial aviation customers who are increasingly travelling here. As the country’s main international hub, and Europe’s fastest-growing major airport, Reykjavik-Keflavik is an exciting addition to our growing network in the Nordics. Thorbjorn Larsson General manager, Air BP Nordics

Iceland continues to experience major growth in travel and tourism owing to its geographical location between North America and Europe. Over 6.8 million passengers travelled through Reykjavik-Keflavik International Airport in 2016, up 40 percent on the previous year. The airport currently serves over 90 destinations operated by 26 airlines during its peak summer season.



Air BP is supplying Reykjavik-Keflavik with Jet A-1 fuel. The airport will join Air BP’s Sterling Card network, now 800 strong with more than 400 locations in Europe, enabling general aviation customers to benefit from safe and efficient fuelling operations.



The new location further underlines Air BP’s commitment to the region and follows the company’s purchase of Statoil Fuel and Retail Aviation AS at the end of 2014, enabling it to grow its presence in the Nordics and Northern Europe. Air BP currently markets and sells fuel at over 80 locations in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Greenland, the Faroe Islands and now Iceland.

