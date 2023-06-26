Air bp expands its network with five new locations in New Zealand

Air bp acquired the locations from an existing fuel supplier from late 2022 to early 2023 and has already updated bowsers and other equipment with further investment anticipated. The business has also been busy working to incorporate bp’s world class operating and safety standards.

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has expanded its global network with five new locations in New Zealand which include: Thames Aerodrome (TMZ), and Albany Helipad in the North Island and Motueka Aerodrome (MZP), Oamaru Airport (OAM) and Nelson Airport (NSN) in the South Island. Air bp customers can now refuel at each of the five locations, four of which offer easy-to-use self-serve machines. These latest additions to Air bp’s network demonstrate its commitment to New Zealand and to the general aviation sector, it brings the total number of locations in the country close to 50.

Scott McCarthy, Air bp’s General Aviation sales manager, ANZ said: “We are pleased to be growing our network in New Zealand which is an important market for Air bp. This latest acquisition enables us to strengthen our presence in New Zealand particularly in the general aviation sector, to build new relationships with customers and grow established relationships by having a broader offer to the NZ aviator. The geographical spread of the new additions aligns well with our strategy, and we are looking forward to providing the general aviation community with a greater range of refuelling options.”

Air bp is committed to supporting its airport partners and airport customers on their low carbon journey and looks forward to exploring opportunities around the supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with them. The business will continue to collaborate with industry stakeholders in New Zealand to help decarbonize aviation as it strives to meet its carbon reduction targets.



* Thames Aerodrome (TMZ), Motueka Aerodrome (MZP) supply Jet A1 and Avgas and Oamaru Airport (OAM) supplies Jet A1. Albany Helipad supplies Jet A1. Nelson Airport (NSN) offers into-plane services to the commercial airline sector.

About Air bp:

As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.



Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.



For more information, go to www.airbp.com



