Air BP expands its presence in Spain with the opening of two new refuelling services

Leading international aviation fuel supplier, Air BP, continues to expand its presence in Spain with the opening of two new into-plane refuelling services for all general and business aviation traffic

Effective immediately, new Air BP installations at Palma de Mallorca Airport (PMI) and Don Quijote Airport, near Toledo are now fully operational enabling added convenience and time saving efficiency for its customers.



Through its joint venture with leading Spanish aviation fuel supplier, SCLA, Air BP’s customers at Palma de Mallorca will benefit from an expanded service via Palma’s largest fixed base operations provider (FBO) Mallorcair, along with 24 hour service, dedicated Air BP staff on site and expanded refuelling equipment. The new services, located at the General Aviation Terminal at Palma de Mallorca Airport, will be available exclusively to Air BP customers until October 31st, 2013 to coincide with the end of the summer season. Customers may use their Air BP Sterling Card which offers the most convenient way to purchase aviation fuel.



Air BP’s new installation at Don Quijote Airport is owned by on-site skydiving company, Skydive Lillo and offers efficient into-plane refuelling services for JetA-1 and Avgas 100LL. The installation which is fully GEN500 approved and JIG certified is staffed by Air BP trained employees. Customers at this airport can take full advantage of their Air BP Jet Sterling Card.



This latest news follows hard on the heels of the opening of Air BP’s new into-plane refuelling services at Madrid-Barajas Airport (LEMD) through its joint venture with SCLA in March. Linda Tames, General Aviation Manager of Air BP Spain comments on the new services: “We are delighted to be starting operations at both Palma de Mallorca and Don Quijote Airports to provide a faster, more efficient service for the convenience of our customers. Our bolstered Spanish operations follow a long history of providing products and services to airports across both the mainland and the islands. We look forward to continuing to invest and grow our operations to better serve our customers.”

