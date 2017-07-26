Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP extends its biofuel footprint in the Nordics - Commercial supply of biojet now available at Halmstad Airport Sweden

Air BP extends its biofuel footprint in the Nordics - Commercial supply of biojet now available at Halmstad Airport Sweden

Release date:
26 July 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has extended its biofuel footprint in the Nordics with the supply of commercial jet biofuel (biojet) now available at Halmstad Airport, Sweden. The company has collaborated with Halmstad Airport (HAD/ESMT) and Swedish domestic airline, BRA (formerly Braathens Regional) to make this possible.

 

The first batch was delivered to Halmstad Airport on June 29th and was successfully uplifted by BRA when it refueled its ATR 72-600 aircraft. It is available to all airlines that refuel at the airport, initially for a period of one year.

 

This follows Air BP’s successful introduction of biojet at Oslo Airport in January 2016. Air BP has since continued to work towards growing its biojet footprint in the region and has supplied airlines and airports on an ad-hoc basis at Stockholm Arlanda (ARN/ESSA), Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ESSB) and Göteborg Landvetter (GOT/ESGG).

 

 

We are excited to help make the supply of biojet commercially available and accessible to our customers. This represents an important milestone for us in Sweden and another step towards meeting increasing demand for aviation biofuel in the Nordic region. We anticipate that it will prove popular with customers as demand continues to grow.Thorbjorn LarssonGeneral Manager Air BP Nordics

 

Air BP continues to support its customers in the use and adoption of biofuels. In October 2016, Air BP was the first aviation fuel supplier to be independently certified Carbon Neutral for into-plane fueling operations at 250 Air BP locations. In November 2016, Air BP announced an investment of $30 million in biojet producer Fulcrum with the aim of distributing and supplying biojet into aircraft at key hubs across North America to meet growing demand.

 

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  