Air BP extends its biofuel footprint in the Nordics - Commercial supply of biojet now available at Halmstad Airport Sweden

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has extended its biofuel footprint in the Nordics with the supply of commercial jet biofuel (biojet) now available at Halmstad Airport, Sweden. The company has collaborated with Halmstad Airport (HAD/ESMT) and Swedish domestic airline, BRA (formerly Braathens Regional) to make this possible.

The first batch was delivered to Halmstad Airport on June 29th and was successfully uplifted by BRA when it refueled its ATR 72-600 aircraft. It is available to all airlines that refuel at the airport, initially for a period of one year.

This follows Air BP’s successful introduction of biojet at Oslo Airport in January 2016. Air BP has since continued to work towards growing its biojet footprint in the region and has supplied airlines and airports on an ad-hoc basis at Stockholm Arlanda (ARN/ESSA), Stockholm Bromma (BMA/ESSB) and Göteborg Landvetter (GOT/ESGG).

We are excited to help make the supply of biojet commercially available and accessible to our customers. This represents an important milestone for us in Sweden and another step towards meeting increasing demand for aviation biofuel in the Nordic region. We anticipate that it will prove popular with customers as demand continues to grow. Thorbjorn Larsson General Manager Air BP Nordics

Air BP continues to support its customers in the use and adoption of biofuels. In October 2016, Air BP was the first aviation fuel supplier to be independently certified Carbon Neutral for into-plane fueling operations at 250 Air BP locations. In November 2016, Air BP announced an investment of $30 million in biojet producer Fulcrum with the aim of distributing and supplying biojet into aircraft at key hubs across North America to meet growing demand.