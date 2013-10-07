Air BP extends reach in Asia as Deer Jet joins Sterling Card programme

Leading international aviation fuel supplier, Air BP, has signed a contract with top Asian general aviation operator, Deer Jet to supply each of its 62 business jets with its global fuel card - the Sterling Card. The deal which was ratified in late Spring and trialled aboard a flight from Stansted, UK at the end of May, marks Air BP’s first major Sterling Card client in the region. Beijing, China-based Deer Jet is the largest general aviation operator across China and throughout Asia, and offers business aviation charter and aircraft management services utilising a mixed fleet of heavy, large cabin and midsize jets including the Boeing Business Jet, Airbus A319, Gulfstream G200,GIV, GV, G550 and Hawker 800XP series.



The Sterling Card offers significant benefits to Deer Jet and according to the operator, was selected over its competitors owing to Air BP’s ability to provide local expertise and support in China from a dedicated account manager. Equally, its independent oil company status and ability to provide extensive international coverage to support Deer Jet’s predominately overseas missions were important in the decision. Air BP built a solid relationship with Deer Jet over many months preceding the deal which further differentiated it from its competitors.



Further key benefits which proved particularly attractive to the Beijing-based operator included 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team which provides an efficient response service for a variety of queries and access to the highly convenient interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system.



As the first Chinese member of National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the first operator to provide aircraft management in China, Deer Jet is something of a pioneer in the Chinese business aviation market. Its decision to sign up to the Sterling Card represents yet another example of its pioneering spirit and ability to think globally.



Miguel Moreno, General Aviation Manager, Air BP adds: “As an innovator in China’s business aviation industry, we are very excited to welcome Deer Jet as our first major Sterling Card client in China. It is clear that Deer Jet has selected the Sterling Card above others favouring its specific key benefits and reinforced by Air BP’s superior international coverage. The general aviation market is relatively underdeveloped in China but is experiencing a period of rapid growth – we look forward to continuing to expand our business operations in the region.”



The Sterling Card can be used throughout Air BP’s global network of around 600 locations, including Air BP’s self-serve locations, in over 45 countries so providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an ad hoc basis.



Air BP will be exhibiting at this year’s NBAA in Las Vegas, Booth C8817. Deer Jet will be making their debut appearance with a presence on the Static display.

