Air BP fuels competitors at Commonwealth Games

Release date:
21 July 2014

Leading international aviation fuel products and service supplier Air BP is carrying images of BP athlete ambassadors on 15 of its Scottish based refuelling trucks in support of this summer’s Games in Glasgow.

 

Three trucks based at Glasgow, and a further 12 trucks based at Aberdeen and Edinburgh, are sporting the images of BP supported Scottish athletes Michael Jamieson and Libby Clegg. Along with Libby and Michael, other BP supported athletes taking part in the Games are William Sharman; Lizzie Armitstead and Shelly Woods.

 

Ahead of the Games, Air BP is ramping up its preparations to ensure that the airport refuelling teams are ready to cope with the anticipated surge in business throughout the event as planes from all over the Commonwealth bring guests and competitors to Scotland.

 

“We are really pleased to play a small part of what is set to be Scotland’s largest multi-sport event and wish all the competitors the best for the Games,” says Ian Harrison, Air BP Manager for Western Europe.

 

BP is an Official Partner of the Games which are taking place between 23 July and 3 August. The sponsorship builds on fifty years of BP North Sea history in Scotland and follows BP’s support of the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympics.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services with over 1,100 employees. It currently supplies over seven and a half billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fuels more than 6,400 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 600 global locations in over 45 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.

