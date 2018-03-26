Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Air BP fuels Qantas’ game-changing non-stop Perth to London Heathrow route

Air BP fuels Qantas’ game-changing non-stop Perth to London Heathrow route

Release date:
26 March 2018
  • Air BP fuels first non-stop route between Australia and the UK.
  • Jet fuel used is produced by BP’s Kwinana refinery near Perth.


On 24 March 2018, Air BP fuelled Qantas’ first non-stop flight between Perth airport and London Heathrow, with jet fuel produced at BP’s Kwinana refinery just 52 kilometres south of the airport.  Air BP has played a critical role in supporting Qantas and the Perth airport authority to prepare for the new direct flight known as ‘the kangaroo route’.

 

As operators of the fuel facility at Perth, Air BP also provides design and project management for the underground hydrant piping system. We worked with Qantas and the airport to meet all requirements and refuel in the most efficient way possible.Wayne HarriesAir BP’s Perth Airport Manager

 

“These flights are great for our business,” Harries continued. “We have been innovating and leading the aviation industry for over 90 years, working with our customers to create value together. Qantas are our number one customer in Perth and we’re as proud of that relationship, as we are to be part of this ground-breaking new non-stop route to the UK.”

BP is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon economy, and as part of that not only provides customers with the highest quality fuels, but also looks for ways to reduce its own carbon emissions. Air BP recently achieved carbon neutral certification for the refuelling services of its 70-strong Australian fuelling operations, in line with the Australian National Carbon Offset Standard (NCOS). 
Graphic shows plane over landmarks from Perth and London

Fuelling the 'flying kangaroo'

Read the BP Magazine feature article.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

