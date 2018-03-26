Air BP fuels Qantas’ game-changing non-stop Perth to London Heathrow route

On 24 March 2018, Air BP fuelled Qantas’ first non-stop flight between Perth airport and London Heathrow, with jet fuel produced at BP’s Kwinana refinery just 52 kilometres south of the airport. Air BP has played a critical role in supporting Qantas and the Perth airport authority to prepare for the new direct flight known as ‘the kangaroo route’.
“These flights are great for our business,” Harries continued. “We have been innovating and leading the aviation industry for over 90 years, working with our customers to create value together. Qantas are our number one customer in Perth and we’re as proud of that relationship, as we are to be part of this ground-breaking new non-stop route to the UK.”
