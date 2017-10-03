Site traffic information and cookies

Air BP highlights innovation and new technology at its 15th Technical Services Conference

3 October 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier held its 15th Technical Services Conference from 18-21 September at its Sunbury, UK headquarters with the theme of innovation and new technology.  


45 customers took part to hear about how Air BP is meeting industry challenges and learn about newly launched initiatives to help customers protect their operations and manage risk. The four-day conference was Air BP’s biggest technical services conference to date with airports, refining and aviation fuels handling companies from 23 countries represented.


Air BP highlighted a number of innovative new features to its technical services portfolio including:

  • A competency assurance system for aviation operations which provides specific task based content for trainers and operators covering over 140 operational and maintenance tasks. The solution is supported by an analytical tool which shows detailed competency levels of staff or tasks at the click of button.
  • Digital refuelling data services which introduces the availability of cutting edge paperless technology to the aircraft refuelling industry in addition to streamlining the back office.
     

This bi-annual event is designed to update and educate customers on Air BP’s latest technical services developments worldwide including advances in technology, processes and innovations. The programme included sessions on safety leadership skills, liability and major loss, maintenance training, a Tarbox liability update for multiple user facilities, analysis on safety critical equipment and the latest research and development. Customers also heard from Air BP’s technical services insurance broker, Marsh Ltd.

 

This conference is an opportunity for our global customers to hear first hand about our latest technical developments, supported by face to face meetings with our experts on any issues they may be experiencing that we could help them with. It’s a good networking opportunity and chance for us to get customers’ input into our future technical innovations.Gethin JonesAir BP’s global technical services manager

 

Air BP’s portfolio of technical services covers product quality, training, safe and reliable operations, engineering design and build of depots and vehicles, and a variety of management services. Importantly, services are tailored to meet a customer’s precise need.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

