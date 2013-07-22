Air BP implements its first UK Avgas self-serve payment system at Goodwood Aerodrome

Pilots requiring Avgas fuel at Goodwood Aerodrome now have the option to serve themselves through Air BP’s first UK self-serve payment system without needing to pre-book or wait for assistance at busy times. Available from 1st August, Air BP is delighted to offer a free gift to the first five customers to use the self-serve facility to celebrate the launch. The updated system will allow Goodwood’s General Aviation customers to use a new Goodwood fuel card (which acts like a local account card), or pay with debit/credit payment cards, to uplift Air BP Avgas fuel safely and conveniently.



Supporting Air BP’s commitment to prevent mis-fuelling, the self-serve system asks the user to verify that they require Avgas before fuelling begins. It also improves efficiency by reducing administration through production of electronic receipts for the customer and itemised stock management reports for the aerodrome operator.



Similar self-service equipment is already in place at various airfields across Europe, but Air BP, BP’s aviation fuel specialists, has worked closely with Goodwood to design a bespoke system that offers customers various payment options while simultaneously maximising pilot safety and minimizing the risk of aircraft mis-fuel.



“Working in partnership with the Goodwood team, we have tailored the kit to meet our rigorous safety and mis-fuel prevention requirements. The option to pay with credit or debit cards for Avgas is also a first for Air BP in the UK and demonstrates our continual focus on improving the customer experience at airfields,” said Ruth Tootill, General Aviation Account Manager for Air BP UK.



“We take aviation very seriously and are currently handling about 30,000 movements a year at the aerodrome, with some 90 aircraft hangared here,” said Alex Williamson, Goodwood Group Chief Executive. He was on hand last week to see the new self-serve system as Air BP commenced staff training. “We greatly value our partnerships and the arrival of Air BP, a strong brand, gives great confidence to our customers. We are very pleased with this association.”



Rob Wildeboer, Aviation General Manager at Goodwood added, “Working with Air BP, we can further enhance our customer service, using the latest technology to offer a more convenient method for our customers to acquire fuel. The system also improves stock control by offering audit trails on all fuel taken.”



Air BP was present at the 20th annual Festival of Speed as an associate sponsor in the Goodwood Aviation Exhibition. This complementary showcase enables manufacturers and agents of fixed wing and rotary aircraft, alongside aviation service suppliers, to display their latest innovative designs and products to both a specialist aviation audience, plus an inquisitive and enthusiastic public. Joining Air BP this year were Pilatus with a PC12, Heli-Charter and the Bell 429, Daher Socata with a Socata TBM850, Ultimate High (an adventure experience company) the Kent, Sussex and Surrey Air Ambulance and Goodwood’s own Cessna 172 and 1943 Harvard IIB warbird. . Festival of Speed welcomed some 1,200 aircraft movements during what was a sunny and splendid Goodwood weekend.

