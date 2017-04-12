Site traffic information and cookies

Air BP in collaboration with RocketRoute announces agreement with WingsOverAsia

Release date:
12 April 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, in collaboration with aviation services company RocketRoute, today announces an agreement with WingsOverAsia (WOA). WOA is a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) and licenced ground handling agent based at Singapore Seletar Airport.

 

The agreement, effective immediately, offers benefits for the customers of all three companies. WOA will champion RocketRoute’s services including the recently launched RocketRoute Fuel App developed in conjunction with Air BP. Air BP in turn will provide technical knowledge sharing sessions on the importance of fuel quality and refuelling procedures for the benefit of WOA members.

 

RocketRoute will provide its dynamic flight planning solution to WOA who will endorse it for the benefit of its members and operators in the Asia Pacific region. Additionally, RocketRoute will name WOA as a Preferred Ground Handler at Singapore Seletar Airport on its digital platform. In turn, WOA’s state of the art FBO facilities will provide RocketRoute users with a trusted Ground Handling option at Singapore Seletar Airport.

 

We are very pleased to announce our agreement with such a highly regarded company as WingsOverAsia. We look forward to welcoming WOA’s customers to any one of our 800 plus locations around the world and to supporting their Air BP fuel purchases via the RocketRoute Fuel App. In turn, our customers will enjoy the excellent facilities on offer at WOA’s FBO and through its ground handling services.Wilson YuanRegional Sales & Marketing Manager, Air BP

 

We are delighted to collaborate with Air BP and RocketRoute. The RocketRoute Fuel App will offer our customers a new and simple way of purchasing fuel direct from Air BP. We look forward to welcoming Air BP and RocketRoute customers to our FBO and ground handling services at WOA and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial business relationship with both companies.Ng Yeow MengFounder & Managing Director, WOA

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

 

Editor's notes - about RocketRoute

 

  • RocketRoute is a leading aviation services company, helping flyers to get airborne, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day. With innovative and smart technology for flight planning for non-scheduled business and general aviation, fuel, and now concierge services, RocketRoute is transforming the aviation industry.
  • The company has processed over one million flights and has more than 120,000 registered users flying worldwide. RocketRoute works anywhere, on any device and brings together into one system, everything the individual pilot or flight department needs to operate an aircraft and to connect directly with service suppliers on the ground.
  • The principles of fast, easy to use, direct access has been at the heart of the business, since its formation in 2009, fuelled by its passion for aviation.
  • Air BP acquired a minority stake in RocketRoute in April 2016. The move has enabled both parties to jointly continue developing new technology solutions that simplify the complexity of flight planning and fuel purchasing for private pilots, owners, operators and flight departments.
  • www.rocketroute.com

 


Editor's notes - about WingsOverAsia  
 

  • WingsOverAsia Pte Ltd (WOA) is Asia's first private aviation social network platform and dedicated aviation concierge service for private aircraft owners, pilots and enthusiasts. The company is also a Singapore-based licensed private jet ground handling agent and FBO service provider with a privately owned 72,000 sqft state-of-the-art purpose-build private aviation lifestyle services facility.
  • WingsOverAsia's in-house services for aircraft operators (business and private) consists of jet aircraft management, aircraft hangarage, aircraft/avionics maintenance services, worldwide flight planning/dispatch and various aviation lifestyle services and amenities. With widespread flight operations experience, WOA represents the world’s leading aircraft and avionics manufacturers, such as Daher, TBM, Piper Aircraft, Quest Kodiak and Garmin Aviation as regional sales representative.
  • www.wingsoverasia.com

