Air BP installs new Avgas refuelling unit at Nampula, Mozambique

Leading international aviation fuel products and service supplier Air BP continues to expand its footprint in Africa with the installation of a new 30,000 litre Avgas refuelling tank at Nampula International Airport (APL/FQNP), Mozambique. The unit which became fully operational on 01 December, is the only source of Avgas at APL making it a valuable addition for the region’s growing aviation sector which is buoyed up by customers from the thriving agriculture, mining, tourism and air charter industries.

Installed by local contractors using in-house Air BP project management expertise the facility was designed and built to Air BP standards. The airport’s refuelling team is now receiving training from Air BP in all areas of operations, risk mitigation and misfuelling prevention. Air BP will also provide the Nampula airport team with training in marketing and customer service requirements which will include guidance about handling the Air BP Sterling Card which will be accepted at the airport.



Commenting on the new development, Miguel Moreno, General Manager Air BP General Aviation, said: “We are extremely pleased to have completed the new Avgas unit at Nampula. We anticipate that it will prove highly popular with the key industries in the region.”

Following the completion of the Avgas installation, the Air BP team is now working on completing the installation of a similar Jet A1 unit.

Operating to exceptionally high standards, Air BP serves a total of 16 locations across Sub-Saharan Africa including seven sites in Mozambique: Nampula Airport (APL/FQNP), Pemba Airport (POL/FQPB), Chingozi Airport (TET/FQTE), Beira – Manga Airport (BEW/FQBR), Quelimane Airport (UEL/ FQQL), Maputo (MPM/FQMA), and Vilanculos (VNX/FQVL).

