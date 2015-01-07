Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP installs new Avgas refuelling unit at Nampula, Mozambique

Air BP installs new Avgas refuelling unit at Nampula, Mozambique

Release date:
7 January 2015

Leading international aviation fuel products and service supplier Air BP continues to expand its footprint in Africa with the installation of a new 30,000 litre Avgas refuelling tank at Nampula International Airport (APL/FQNP), Mozambique. The unit which became fully operational on 01 December, is the only source of Avgas at APL making it a valuable addition for the region’s growing aviation sector which is buoyed up by customers from the thriving agriculture, mining, tourism and air charter industries.

 

Installed by local contractors using in-house Air BP project management expertise the facility was designed and built to Air BP standards. The airport’s refuelling team is now receiving training from Air BP in all areas of operations, risk mitigation and misfuelling prevention. Air BP will also provide the Nampula airport team with training in marketing and customer service requirements which will include guidance about handling the Air BP Sterling Card which will be accepted at the airport.


Commenting on the new development, Miguel Moreno, General Manager Air BP General Aviation, said: “We are extremely pleased to have completed the new Avgas unit at Nampula. We anticipate that it will prove highly popular with the key industries in the region.”  

 

Following the completion of the Avgas installation, the Air BP team is now working on completing the installation of a similar Jet A1 unit.

 

Operating to exceptionally high standards, Air BP serves a total of 16 locations across Sub-Saharan Africa including seven sites in Mozambique: Nampula Airport (APL/FQNP), Pemba Airport (POL/FQPB), Chingozi Airport (TET/FQTE), Beira – Manga Airport (BEW/FQBR), Quelimane Airport (UEL/ FQQL), Maputo (MPM/FQMA), and Vilanculos (VNX/FQVL).

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services with over 1,100 employees. It currently supplies over seven and a half billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fuels more than 6,400 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 600 global locations in over 45 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  