Air BP invests in new fuelling infrastructure to supply Bergen Airport, Norway

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has invested in upgraded infrastructure at Dolvik terminal in Norway to provide a more efficient, lower carbon fuel supply. Improvements at the BP-owned terminal include an upgraded pipeline and new fuel tanks with the capacity to store eight million litres of Jet-A1 fuel. This will offer greater security of supply to help meet the increasing demand for fuel at Norway’s second largest airport, Bergen. The terminal was inaugurated yesterday by Aslak Sverdrup, airport director, Avinor during a special ceremony.
The project involved rebuilding three fuel tanks, building a new jetty, the integration of two fuel systems to optimize storage, improvements to on-site safety mechanisms and control system enhancements. Not only does the new facility deliver a more efficient supply route and greater supply security but, it will also reduce carbon emissions. It is anticipated that delivering fuel direct by pipeline, as opposed to via road, will save around 300 tonnes of carbon emissions annually.
This latest announcement further underlines Air BP’s commitment to support the industry in meeting IATA’s ambitious carbon reduction targets, which include: a 1.5 percent average annual improvement in fuel efficiency from 2009 to 2020, carbon-neutral growth from 2020 and a 50 percent absolute reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 compared to 2005. As part of its low carbon solutions offer, Air BP has been supplying Bergen airport with BP Biojet since August 2017.
Air BP serves commercial, general aviation and military customers at Bergen airport, which attracts more than six million passengers per year and has experienced an annual average growth in passenger traffic of around six percent since 2008.
