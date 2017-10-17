Air BP invests in fuel system upgrades at Land’s End Airport

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has completed a series of upgrades and enhancements to the fuel system at Land’s End Airport (LEQ/EGHC) in the UK.



The investment at Land’s End Airport includes the introduction of a 50,000-litre capacity Jet A-1 tank with a 110% concrete bund, a kerbside pump and associated filter units. This new equipment will allow Land’s End Airport to increase its fuel delivery size and improve stock-holding onsite.



Air BP has also supplied the airport with an additional fuel bowser for the busy gig racing period off the Isles of Scilly. The company currently offers two grades of fuel at Land’s End – Jet A-1 and 100LL – and has supported the airport in a relationship dating back to 2005.

Air BP’s investment at Land’s End Airport reinforces its commitment to the UK business and general aviation sector, where it supplies fuel to 32 general aviation airports.

We are extremely pleased to have carried out these enhancements at Land’s End Airport. We greatly value our customers and are proud to help them improve their offering. We look forward to continuing our long and successful relationship with Land’s End and remain committed to supporting the growth aspirations of our customers. Paul Westerman Air BP general aviation director UK & France

Land’s End Airport is located close to Penzance in Cornwall and is the most south-westerly airport in mainland Britain. From there, the flight to the Isles of Scilly takes just 15 minutes.

