Air BP is proudly fuelling air ambulance charities

Air BP is celebrating six months since its most recent air ambulance contract signing, with Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC). This complements existing customers: Wales Air Ambulance Charity and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The contract to supply GWAAC comes following Air BP’s strong track record with the co-located National Police Air Service (NPAS).



Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, is proud to fuel air ambulance charities as it grows its portfolio of customers in the UK. In April, Air BP celebrated six months with its most recent emergency services contract signing, the Great Western Air Ambulance Charity (GWAAC). Air BP was selected as the new fuel supplier given its supply reliability capabilities that will enable the charity to respond to life-saving, medical emergencies. This latest customer complements Air BP’s other air ambulance charity customers including Wales Air Ambulance Charity (WAAC) and Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

Since October 2018, Air BP has provided Jet A-1 fuelling services for GWAAC’s Airbus EC135 at its Almondsbury, South Gloucester base in the UK. GWAAC provides critical care and an air ambulance service for 2.1 million people across Bristol, Bath, North and North East Somerset and Gloucestershire.

Russell Halley, Air BP’s general aviation regional sales manager, UK, comments:

We’ve had a great start supplying GWAAC and are immensely proud to be supporting them, along with all our air ambulance customers. By providing safe and reliable fuelling services we are supporting the charities to go about their work providing life-saving, rapid response emergency services to millions of people.

The contract to supply GWAAC builds on the strength of Air BP’s successful five-year relationship with the National Police Air Service (NPAS), which is co-located with GWAAC at its South Gloucestershire base. During the course of the relationship, Air BP’s focus on operational safety and reliability, coupled with support from a dedicated account manager, has ensured that NPAS can provide a seamless service, crucially responding to call-outs rapidly and effectively whenever needed.

Anna Perry, GWAAC chief executive explains:

We were impressed with the reliable service that Air BP has been providing to the NPAS. We knew that Air BP would provide a reliable service to us, delivering fuel just when we need it to make sure we never have excess nor run out. With GWAAC handling over five missions a day on average, we cannot afford downtime whilst we wait for fuel. I am pleased to report that we’ve received excellent service from Air BP to date.



Meanwhile, Air BP supplies Jet A-1 to support WAAC’s four helicopters at three of its four locations across Wales including Cardiff, Caernarfon and Dafen. WAAC’s team is capable of reaching a critically ill patient anywhere in Wales within 20 minutes of receiving a call. Air BP also supplies Jet-A1 fuel to long-standing customer YAA’s two Airbus H145 helicopters at its two locations at Nostell Priory and RAF Topcliffe. YAA covers a vast topography comprising both remote rural areas and densely populated areas including major motorways and road networks such as the M62, M1, A1 and M18. Its rapid response service means that it can reach 90 percent of Yorkshire within 20 minutes flying time from one of the two bases.

