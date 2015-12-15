Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Air BP is recognised for Outstanding Safety Standards and Practices by Dubai Airports

Release date:
15 December 2015

Air BP has been recognised for its Outstanding Safety Standards and Practices by Dubai Airports at their annual Safety and Security Excellence Awards Ceremony, held in Dubai on 8 December 2015. The awards recognise those stakeholders and contractors operating within the Dubai Airports portfolio that have made an outstanding contribution to safety throughout the year.

 

On accepting the award from HE Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, Chris Tabet, Managing Director Air BP Middle East and North Africa said: “On behalf of Air BP and all the team based at Dubai International Airport I am honoured to accept this award and look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship with Dubai Airports. Since DXB is one of the world’s busiest airports, and as sole fuel provider at this event, this accolade is particularly sweet.”

 

Over the past two years Air BP has been a major contributor to Dubai Airports’ safety agenda and has championed the airport’s safety marathon programme to help manage airside risks. This year Air BP has trained a number of airside drivers at Dubai Airports on safe driving and refuelling related risks. The company has also engaged with the Dubai Airports leadership team on fuelling risks on the apron.

 

Air BP currently markets and sells aviation fuel at Dubai International Airport (DXB/OMDB) which is part of Air BP’s network in the United Arab Emirates.

Editor's notes
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

