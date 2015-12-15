Air BP is recognised for Outstanding Safety Standards and Practices by Dubai Airports

Air BP has been recognised for its Outstanding Safety Standards and Practices by Dubai Airports at their annual Safety and Security Excellence Awards Ceremony, held in Dubai on 8 December 2015. The awards recognise those stakeholders and contractors operating within the Dubai Airports portfolio that have made an outstanding contribution to safety throughout the year.

On accepting the award from HE Jamal Al Hai, Deputy CEO of Dubai Airports, Chris Tabet, Managing Director Air BP Middle East and North Africa said: “On behalf of Air BP and all the team based at Dubai International Airport I am honoured to accept this award and look forward to continuing our excellent working relationship with Dubai Airports. Since DXB is one of the world’s busiest airports, and as sole fuel provider at this event, this accolade is particularly sweet.”

Over the past two years Air BP has been a major contributor to Dubai Airports’ safety agenda and has championed the airport’s safety marathon programme to help manage airside risks. This year Air BP has trained a number of airside drivers at Dubai Airports on safe driving and refuelling related risks. The company has also engaged with the Dubai Airports leadership team on fuelling risks on the apron.

Air BP currently markets and sells aviation fuel at Dubai International Airport (DXB/OMDB) which is part of Air BP’s network in the United Arab Emirates.