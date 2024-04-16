Air bp launches myairbp new customer portal at AERO Friedrichshafen

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is pleased to return to AERO Friedrichshafen, 17-20 April, Stand A5-305 as it launches its new customer portal for general aviation customers, myairbp. The portal will consolidate services, enabling Sterling card customers to easily check prices, order fuel, manage their Sterling cards and view their invoices and accounts all in one location. In addition to having an overview of what is due and when, customers can view taxes and fees; select their preferred unit of measure and currency; amend or cancel fuel release orders; and raise a query. myairbp can be used on any device.

“We’re delighted to be back at one of the world’s leading general aviation shows in its 30th year and launch myairbp so that our customers can manage their Air bp account all on one platform. This enables a more customer friendly and highly efficient service. myairbp is continually being enhanced to improve the experience, so we encourage customers to let us know if they have any feedback.” Laszlo Filep, Continental Europe general aviation account manager, Air bp, said

The Air bp team looks forward to meeting with customers and delegates at the event this week; they will be displaying the Corsair e-motion, electric aircraft owned by JH Aircraft GmbH which offers up to 2.5 hours of emission free flight time. Customers are invited to the Air bp stand for breakfast on Thursday and Friday. Existing Sterling card customers are invited to complete a short survey to receive an Air bp flight book, while a complimentary gift will be offered to delegates who watch a video about the benefits of using the Sterling card.