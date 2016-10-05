Air BP launches revolutionary Fuel App with RocketRoute

Air BP, the international aviation fuel supplier, today launched a brand new way of buying fuel - the RocketRoute Fuel App. The app, which has been developed in conjunction with RocketRoute, streamlines the fuel purchasing process for the international general aviation sector. It provides intuitive online access to an extensive, global network of aviation fuel locations, convenient payment methods, and in a first for fuel apps, the opportunity to offset carbon emissions through the system interface.

The app is designed for the global operator and pilot community, and is offered to anyone with a fuel requirement, not just current Air BP customers. It is available immediately, free-of-charge, from the Apple store for iPads, or from the RocketRoute website for all other devices. Once a simple registration process has been completed users can then request, plan, and purchase fuel at any one of Air BP’s 800 plus locations worldwide. A simplified payment process allows all customers to pay with either an Air BP Sterling Card, or a regular credit card. Existing Air BP customers can also access their own personal accounts.

Air BP anticipates that the growing number of aviators who want to reduce their carbon impact will welcome the carbon offsetting function of the app. The feature, managed by BP Target Neutral, BP’s not-for-profit initiative, allows customers to offset the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the fuel purchased. This is done via carbon credits which support low carbon development projects around the world. This app feature will be free-of-charge until the end of 2016. After that, customers can continue to neutralise their carbon footprint by paying to offset.

The RocketRoute Fuel App is the first in a collection of trip planning applications that will be added to the RocketRoute platform to simplify aviation operations. With the ability to purchase fuel directly from the supplier, its ease of use and capacity to improve productivity, it has already proved successful with the customer test-base.



Norbert Kamp, chief commercial officer, Air BP said: “Fuel is the most basic of necessities for flight, and together with RocketRoute we are making fuel purchasing an easier process. This is the first part of a much broader product offering we are developing with RocketRoute. As we add more services to the platform the whole will become greater than the sum of the parts; our ambition is to create a powerful digital marketplace for the aviation community.”

Kurt Lyall, co-founder RocketRoute adds: “We have had our heads down working closely with Air BP over the last twelve months to develop an app that aviators from around the globe will find appealing and love to use. We have learned a lot in the design process about what customers need. We want to build on this to transform the face of online trip planning by creating a transparent, efficient, attractive set of services that are easily accessible at competitive pricing.”

This latest news follows Air BP’s announcement in April that it had acquired a stake in RocketRoute. Air BP started working with RocketRoute in 2014 to incorporate information about Air BP’s worldwide fuel network. RocketRoute is a cloud-based solution that works online, via the RocketRoute app and on personal electronic devices. Both Air BP and RocketRoute offer 24-hour support to customers to further bolster the service.