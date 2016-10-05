Site traffic information and cookies

Air BP launches revolutionary Fuel App with RocketRoute

5 October 2016

Air BP, the international aviation fuel supplier, today launched a brand new way of buying fuel - the RocketRoute Fuel App. The app, which has been developed in conjunction with RocketRoute, streamlines the fuel purchasing process for the international general aviation sector. It provides intuitive online access to an extensive, global network of aviation fuel locations, convenient payment methods, and in a first for fuel apps, the opportunity to offset carbon emissions through the system interface.

 

The app is designed for the global operator and pilot community, and is offered to anyone with a fuel requirement, not just current Air BP customers. It is available immediately, free-of-charge, from the Apple store for iPads, or from the RocketRoute website for all other devices. Once a simple registration process has been completed users can then request, plan, and purchase fuel at any one of Air BP’s 800 plus locations worldwide. A simplified payment process allows all customers to pay with either an Air BP Sterling Card, or a regular credit card. Existing Air BP customers can also access their own personal accounts.

 

Air BP anticipates that the growing number of aviators who want to reduce their carbon impact will welcome the carbon offsetting function of the app. The feature, managed by BP Target Neutral, BP’s not-for-profit initiative, allows customers to offset the greenhouse gas emissions associated with the fuel purchased. This is done via carbon credits which support low carbon development projects around the world. This app feature will be free-of-charge until the end of 2016. After that, customers can continue to neutralise their carbon footprint by paying to offset.

 

The RocketRoute Fuel App is the first in a collection of trip planning applications that will be added to the RocketRoute platform to simplify aviation operations. With the ability to purchase fuel directly from the supplier, its ease of use and capacity to improve productivity, it has already proved successful with the customer test-base.


Norbert Kamp, chief commercial officer, Air BP said: “Fuel is the most basic of necessities for flight, and together with RocketRoute we are making fuel purchasing an easier process. This is the first part of a much broader product offering we are developing with RocketRoute. As we add more services to the platform the whole will become greater than the sum of the parts; our ambition is to create a powerful digital marketplace for the aviation community.”

 

Kurt Lyall, co-founder RocketRoute adds: “We have had our heads down working closely with Air BP over the last twelve months to develop an app that aviators from around the globe will find appealing and love to use. We have learned a lot in the design process about what customers need. We want to build on this to transform the face of online trip planning by creating a transparent, efficient, attractive set of services that are easily accessible at competitive pricing.”

 

This latest news follows Air BP’s announcement in April that it had acquired a stake in RocketRoute. Air BP started working with RocketRoute in 2014 to incorporate information about Air BP’s worldwide fuel network. RocketRoute is a cloud-based solution that works online, via the RocketRoute app and on personal electronic devices. Both Air BP and RocketRoute offer 24-hour support to customers to further bolster the service.

 

Air BP and RocketRoute will be exhibiting at Air Ops Europe in Cannes during October 12-13 and at the upcoming NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Orlando, USA during November 1-3, Stand 1457. The company will also be participating at the Single-Engine Turboprop Operations Conference SETops at London Oxford Airport on October 18th.

 

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fuelled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company supplies at more than 800 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

 

Editor's notes - about RocketRoute
 

  • RocketRouteRocketRoute is a leading aviation services company, helping flyers to get airborne, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day. With innovative and smart technology for flight planning, fuel and concierge services, RocketRoute is transforming the aviation industry.
  • The company has processed over one million flights and has more than 120,000 registered users flying worldwide. RocketRoute works anywhere, on any device and brings together into one system, everything the individual pilot or flight department needs to operate an aircraft and to connect directly with service suppliers on the ground.
  • The principles of fast, easy to use, direct access has been at the heart of the business, since its formation in 2009, fuelled by its passion for aviation.
  • Air BP acquired a minority stake in RocketRoute in April 2016. The move has enabled them to jointly continue developing new technology solutions that simplify the complexity of flight planning and fuel purchasing for private pilots, owners, operators and flight departments.

