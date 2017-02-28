Site traffic information and cookies

  4. Air BP launches revolutionary RocketRoute Fuel App in Australia and New Zealand

Release date:
28 February 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, returns to this year’s Australian International Aerospace & Defence Exposition, Avalon, being held in Avalon, near Melbourne, Australia from 28th February – 5th March, with the news that its RocketRoute Fuel App is now available in Australia and New Zealand. Delegates are invited to visit the Air BP Trade Show Stand 2F8 to see a demonstration of the app first hand.

 

The RocketRoute Fuel App offers all aviation operators a new and simple way of buying fuel direct from Air BP, regardless of whether they have an Air BP account or not. It provides intuitive online access to network information including pricing, a simple order option and a choice to pay via an existing Air BP account or with a regular credit or debit card.

 

The app is available immediately, free-of-charge from the Apple store for iPhones and iPads, or from the RocketRoute website for all other devices. Users just need to sign up once and can request fuel from any one of Air BP’s manned network locations across Australia, New Zealand and the rest of the global network. Air BP customers can also view their specific pricing as well as aircraft details when they link their existing account in the app.

 

Together with RocketRoute, we are very pleased to announce the launch of the RocketRoute Fuel App in ANZ at Avalon 2017. It has enormous potential given the vibrant and widespread nature of the aviation industry across Australia and New Zealand. Significantly, it provides operators with the convenience and flexibility of being able to order and pay for their fuel in advance and offers a simple way of buying fuel direct from Air BP for those who don’t currently have an Air BP account. We invite delegates to come to the booth to find out more and see the app for themselves.Alan WilsonCEO, Air BP Asia Pacific

 

Kurt Lyall, Co-founder RocketRoute, adds: "We are very pleased to have now landed in Australia and New Zealand. Together with Air BP, we bring to the region our passion for aviation and innovation in software."

 

Along with Air BP, RocketRoute will be represented on the Stand and will be demonstrating its innovative Flight Planning tool to customers. RocketRoute has created a flight planning service which has garnered 120,000 registered users in less than seven years. This rigorous and ultra-reliable service will be coming to Australia and New Zealand in the near future.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

Editor's notes - about RocketRoute

 

  • RocketRoute is a leading aviation services company, helping flyers to get airborne, anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day. With innovative and smart technology for flight planning for non-scheduled business and general aviation, fuel, and now concierge services, RocketRoute is transforming the aviation industry.
  • The company has processed over one million flights and has more than 120,000 registered users flying worldwide. RocketRoute works anywhere, on any device and brings together into one system, everything the individual pilot or flight department needs to operate an aircraft and to connect directly with service suppliers on the ground.
  • The principles of fast, easy to use, direct access has been at the heart of the business, since its formation in 2009, fuelled by its passion for aviation.
  • Air BP acquired a minority stake in RocketRoute in April 2016. The move has enabled both parties to jointly continue developing new technology solutions that simplify the complexity of flight planning and fuel purchasing for private pilots, owners, operators and flight departments.
  • www.rocketroute.com

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

