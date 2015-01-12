Air BP launches Sterling Pilot Scholarship opportunity for aspiring pilots

Leading international aviation fuel products and service supplier Air BP has launched a private pilot’s licence (PPL) scholarship called the Air BP Sterling Pilot Scholarship. Organised in conjunction with the Honourable Company of Air Pilots formerly known as the Guild of Air Pilots and Air Navigators (GAPAN), the Air BP Sterling Pilot Scholarship is designed to assist an aspiring UK-based pilot with little or no experience of flying to achieve a PPL. The Scholarship will provide a grant valued at £10,000 towards the cost of flying training and examination costs. Applicants can now apply online at www.airpilots.org/career-matters/scholarships/

Air BP has named the Scholarship, after its globally recognised fuel payment card, the Sterling Card. The Sterling Card provides easy access to fuel for thousands of clients and makes life simpler for private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments at any of Air BP’s 600 strong global locations. The successful Sterling Pilot scholar may choose to redeem some of the flying hours at a school based at one of Air BP’s 43 locations in the UK, many of which have flying schools including Goodwood Aerodrome (QUG/EGHR) and Brighton City Airport (ESH/EGKA).

One of the criteria for a successful application includes the ability to demonstrate a serious ambition to pursue an aviation related career. Mark Atherton, Air BP’s General Aviation Sales & Marketing Manager Western Europe comments: “We recognise that our contribution though small, could have an immeasurable impact on the life of an aspiring pilot and we look forward to aiding his or her first step towards a career in aviation. Our responsibility extends not only to providing reliable supply and quality fuel, but to the wider community in which we operate.”

Air BP selected the Honourable Company of Air Pilots because it has a superb track record in promoting the availability of scholarships to a wide public audience through a rigorous and fair selection process. The Honourable Company of Air Pilots generally offers about 10 scholarships or bursaries a year including PPL scholarships, Flight Instructor scholarships, Jet Orientation Course scholarships, Gliding scholarships and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) bursaries for instructors and others already involved in professional flying. All scholarships are for fully funded training to achieve the appropriate licence or rating. Many of the winners of scholarships sponsored or administered by the Honourable Company of Air Pilots have gone on to develop or further their careers in aviation.

The Air BP Sterling Pilot Scholarship is open to all UK-based applicants aged over 17 years at the time of application who can satisfy the relevant medical standard to enable issue of a UK Class 2 Medical Certificate. The Sterling Pilot Scholarship will be awarded following an assessment interview in April/May with a selection committee appointed by the Honourable Company of Air Pilots.

Following the achievement of a PPL, a pilot is then able to fly solo in clear daytime weather conditions. He or she can then progress towards further training which could include a Night Rating, IMC (Instrument Meteorological Conditions) Rating, Multi Rating, Airline Transport Pilots Licence, Commercial Pilots Licence, Instrument Rating and/or Flying Instructors Rating.

