Air BP launches the Sterling Reward Prepaid Visa Card in UK

General Aviation’s first direct cash back reward card

Leading aviation fuel supplier Air BP has launched its first ever loyalty product for the general and business aviation market in the UK at one of its leading UK partner airports, London Biggin Hill. Following its unveiling at a special event organised by Air BP the new Sterling Reward Visa® Card (Full name Sterling Reward Prepaid Visa® Card), operated in conjunction with Citibank* Worldwide, will now offer UK customers an international direct cash back reward card. In addition to the benefits of the Sterling Card, which include access to the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system, 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team and access to a dedicated account manager, the new Sterling Reward Card will enable Air BP’s eligible UK-based Sterling Card holders to earn money back on qualifying fuel purchases.



Customers who are issued the new Sterling Reward Visa® Card will receive the equivalent of one USD cent onto the card for every one US gallon (3.785 litres) of fuel purchased from any Air BP Sterling Card acceptance location worldwide**. For the UK market, this equates to approximately 1.6 pence per 10 litres of fuel depending on the current ft.com exchange rate.



The Sterling Reward Visa® Card can be used internationally, online and by phone, to purchase goods wherever Visa® cards are accepted. Customers will also be able to manage their account online and have access to a full client support service.



As part of the launch programme, London Biggin Hill Airport has been chosen as the first site to offer special rewards. During the promotional period, which will run until the end of March 2014, Card holders who fuel at the airport will receive ten times the normal cash back, so for every 10 litres of fuel purchased, approximately 16 pence will be added to the Sterling Reward Visa® Card. Air BP and London Biggin Hill Airport already collaborate at a number of levels with Air BP providing fuel to the airport, fuel farm maintenance, on-going OMEGA customer training, product quality advice and the supply of refuelling vehicles.



At the launch at London Biggin Hill today, Miguel Moreno, General Manager of General Aviation, Air BP said: “We are delighted to launch the new Sterling Reward Visa® Card in the UK at Biggin Hill, a highly appropriate venue as a leading partner airport and one of London’s busiest private airports. We anticipate that the exciting new offering will be welcomed by our existing Sterling Card holders, and will attract new customers to Air BP.”

The Sterling Reward Visa® Card was launched to the US market at this year’s National Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition in Las Vegas in October. The product which has been very well received by US customers is currently only available to UK and USA-based Air BP Sterling Card Holders who can apply immediately for the card online at:

http://www.airbpsterlingreward.com/ ***

Existing Sterling Card holders in Spain, Portugal, and France will be able to apply for the new Sterling Reward Visa® Card in the coming months and the Reward Programme will gradually roll out worldwide during the next year to the majority of global Air BP locations.



* Cards are issued by Citibank Europe PLC.

** Currently all Sterling Card purchases globally (except for India) will be eligible for cash-back payment.

***Terms and conditions apply. Please see the website for further details.

