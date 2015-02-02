Air BP makes a positive start to 2015 with the re-signing of Gloucestershire Airport, UK

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has announced that Gloucestershire Airport (GLO/EGBJ) has signed a three year renewal contract for the exclusive supply of Jet A1 and Avgas 100LL. This extends Air BP’s long-standing arrangement of 15 years with GLO/EGBJ which enables a continued seamless service and excellent value to customers. The airport is one of the UK’s biggest Avgas users and the UK’s busiest General Aviation airport, handling close to 73 000 movements in 2014.

The new agreement at GLO/EGBJ represents further good news for Air BP in the UK and follows the addition of Gama Aviation at Glasgow Airport to its network in December 2014. GLO/EGBJ represents Air BP’s 44th location in the UK.

Mark Atherton, General Aviation Sales & Marketing Manager Western Europe, Air BP commented, "We are delighted to be renewing our agreement at Gloucestershire Airport. The General Aviation sector in the UK is a key growth area for Air BP. We aim to continue investing and growing our operations across the UK to better serve the needs of our customers.”

According to Gloucestershire Airport, Air BP’s agreement with GLO/EGBJ was renewed owing to its ability to provide extensive technical support for its aviation fuel infrastructure and its superior level of competence in providing a safe, fit-for-purpose and reliable service. Air BP is committed to supporting all its partner airports with its full service offering including extensive experience in technical support and training for fuel operations.



Commenting on the agreement, Darren Lewington, Operations Director, Gloucestershire Airport said: “We are pleased to have agreed to this extension to our long-standing arrangement with Air BP. We are extremely happy with the support received which includes certification and maintenance support for all aviation fuel infrastructure. Air BP has demonstrated excellent supply continuity and great flexibility in meeting our operational requirements. We anticipate significant growth in our corporate and business traffic during 2015 and we look forward to growing our business with Air BP’s support.”

GLO/EGBJ serves as a popular GA airport for private charter, recreational and training flights and is an important hub for military operations and emergency-related helicopter operations. It offers a range of services including passenger handling, flight planning, customs and immigration, aircraft cleaning, catering, ramp parking, hangarage and line maintenance.



In addition, GLO/EGBJ offers daily scheduled services to the Isle of Man with additional services to Belfast and Jersey operated by Citywing. With easy access close to the M5 motorway, it serves as a convenient alternative to the busier Birmingham and Bristol Airports.

