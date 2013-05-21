Air BP moving to one global fuel card – Sterling Card

Leading international aviation fuel supplier, Air BP, is to standardise its General Aviation customer card programme through the merger of its existing Flightcard – which features Avgas and Jet Fuel Flightcards serving individual pilots and smaller companies - with its popular Sterling Card

The new blue Sterling Card for Avgas purchases will start to be introduced globally on June 1st (with the exception of Australia and New Zealand which will follow shortly) when Air BP’s 10,000 existing Flightcard holders will receive new cards and begin to access the benefits received by Air BP’s existing Sterling Card holders.



The new blue Avgas Sterling Card will completely replace the existing Avgas Flightcard and build on the success of the existing Sterling Card. Jet fuel Flightcard holders will receive a new silver Jet Sterling Card. Once the blue Sterling Card service has been introduced globally further enhancements will be added for both blue and silver Sterling Card holders. In addition, the single Sterling Card will enable Air BP to launch offers to both Avgas and Jet Fuel customers through one single card type. Offers that can be tailor-made for individual customers will also be introduced.



All Air BP Sterling Card holders will receive new cards that will be colour coded to specify which fuel holders require and to ensure safety is not compromised. The Jet Fuel silver Sterling Card will be issued with a black reverse side whilst the Avgas blue Sterling Card will be launched with a red reverse side.



“The extension of the Sterling Card to our current Flightcard customers will ensure all clients can benefit from the convenience, security and added value features already on offer to our Sterling Card customers. We can now adapt offers to individual customer needs and not be restricted by the complexity of two card programmes. We are excited by the possibilities this brings for Air BP to enhance its service to all customers worldwide,” said Miguel Moreno, General Aviation Manager, Air BP.



Key benefits to global Sterling Card customers include a streamlining of paperwork removing the need for an advanced fuel release; an easier means of customer identification; access to the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system; 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team which offers a response service for a variety of queries: and access to a dedicated account manager to ensure customers receive the best service possible.



The Sterling Cards can be used throughout Air BP’s global network of around 600 locations, including Air BP’s self-serve locations, in over 45 countries so providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments.



Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an ad hoc basis.