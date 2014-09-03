Air BP purchases SFR Aviation fuel business to expand in Scandinavia

Air BP today announced its agreement to purchase the aviation fuel business, Statoil Fuel & Retail Aviation AS (SFR Aviation), from Canadian company Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. The deal will add around 73 new airports in the Nordic countries and Northern Europe to Air BP’s 600-strong global fuels network. The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close by the end of 2014. On completion around 59 SFR Aviation employees, currently based in Norway, Sweden and Denmark are expected to join Air BP.

David Gilmour, chief executive of Air BP, said: “Bringing SFR Aviation’s business into our own strengthens our position in Scandinavia which is an attractive region for the aviation industry, especially in the general aviation market. This deal will grow BP’s airport coverage, as well as introduce us to new customers, and give us access to SFR Aviation’s quality infrastructure and operations. It complements our existing presence in the region and will allow us to expand where we see long term prospects.”

The acquisition gives Air BP presence in new locations, particularly in Norway, and a strong position in the general aviation customer segment.

“As a competitive, leading supplier in the region we’ll be offering our new commercial airline, general aviation and military customers Air BP’s full range of services including security of supply, product quality assurance, our technical services offer, and 24/7 customer support,” said Gilmour.

The acquisition brings Air BP a network of quality locations, high operating standards, new supply and sales agreements including some military contracts, a fleet of refuelling vehicles, and storage and distribution infrastructure.

