Air BP ramps up for Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympics

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, is ramping up its commercial and general aviation fuel operations ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games (5th-21st August) and Paralympic Games (7-18th September) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

To bolster an already robust Brazilian fuel service, the company is introducing a number of Games specific offers and services. Air BP will also allocate extra operational resources to meet the anticipated heightened demand during the Games period.

Recognising the importance of convenient and efficient turnarounds, the Air BP Fast Track Fuel Service Guarantee will be re-introduced for general aviation (GA) traffic at Rio de Janeiro International Airport (GIG/SBGL) and Cabo Frio International Airport (CFB/SBCB).

The Fast-Track offering guarantees refuellers can attend to a client’s aircraft within twenty minutes of landing, providing the arrival airport is given three hours’ notice. This was first offered during the World Cup of 2014 and was extremely successful with the GA community appreciating the quick and efficient refuelling option.

Alternatively, for those that can plan further ahead, GA flight crew can book a pre-determined fuelling time that suits the pilots’ and passengers’ flight schedule. To support owners, operators and flight departments, Air BP will offer a discounted fuel price throughout the Games period to encourage GA traffic to utilise the less busy alternative Rio airport of Cabo Frio. Equally, Sterling Card customers can maximise the benefits of using their card for fuel purchases at both the GIG and CFB locations.

At GIG, commercial aviation customers will also benefit from IATA Level III panel operations which offer the highest level of fuel delivery services available from Air BP representatives as well as ensure convenience and time-saving when refuelling.

We are excited to play our part during the Games and look forward to welcoming all our general and commercial aviation customers to our Brazilian locations. With the additional resources provided by a strengthened, expanded operations team in Rio we can cater for all our customers’ fuelling needs, in addition to maintaining the standards expected of Air BP for all our customers. We will be drawing upon our operational know-how to ensure a seamless service for this major international event. With that in mind, we do urge customers to act now and pre-advise us if they plan to visit. Ricardo Paganini Air BP Brazil Director

With the combination of a dedicated general aviation operation at Air BP’s GIG and CFB locations, the high service levels for commercial aviation, the scaled up operational team and the additional services, Air BP is aiming to provide a seamless service to arriving and departing aircraft at what are anticipated to be the busiest airports during the Games.

