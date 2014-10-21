Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP ratifies letter of intent with RocketRoute

Air BP ratifies letter of intent with RocketRoute

Release date:
21 October 2014

Leading international aviation fuel supplier Air BP has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with global flight planning business RocketRoute Ltd. The agreement was announced this week at North America’s premier aviation event, the National Business Aviation Association 2014 (NBAA2014) meeting, held in Orlando, Florida.

 

The collaboration will provide customers with a more efficient approach to flight preparation as information about fuel purchasing will be available within the overall flight planning process. Under the terms of the LOI, Air BP will work closely with RocketRoute to integrate information from Air BP’s worldwide fuel network onto their system. As a result, end users like corporate pilots, flight departments and private pilots will be able to access all information relating to fuel uptake while formulating the overall flight plan. The aim of the collaboration is to increase efficiency, save time and improve the overall business aviation experience for the end user.

 

“We recognise that flight planning can be a complicated and lengthy process for pilots, flight departments and operations teams and Air BP continues to be committed to providing solutions to make the aviator’s life easier,” said Norbert Kamp, Global Sales and Marketing Director, Air BP. “We are pleased to have been able to respond to clients’ needs and believe the integration with RocketRoute’s platform will add great value to the customer experience.”

 

This week’s announcement, which widens Air BP’s market reach, is in response to international customer research that took place over the past summer. The study looked at how customers interacted with fuel companies and explored means of enhancing the experience. BP’s research revealed that a large number of pilots and operation teams expressed a preference to work with a minimum amount of direct suppliers when organising flights. This new relationship provides a seamless means of managing a number of operational issues at a single source.

 

The first example of the integrated solution is being showcased during NBAA at the Air BP booth and will demonstrate how customers can establish which airports will accept the Air BP Sterling Card without having to leave the flight planning tool. Air BP supports over 600 locations worldwide with Sterling Card acceptance and the RocketRoute system will display all of these airports. As a cloud-based information system, pilots with a tablet, laptop or other connected device will be able to access the information wherever they are in the world. This will be the first of a number of Air BP features to be integrated into the RocketRoute system.

 

Air BP will be exhibiting at this year’s NBAA on Booth 2020.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services with over 1,100 employees. It currently supplies over seven and a half billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fuels more than 6,400 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 600 global locations in over 45 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programs were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.

Editor's notes - about RocketRoute Ltd.
 

  • Founded in 2010, RocketRoute is a flight planning and navigation system built for jets and turboprops. The company has processed over one million flights and has over 60, 000 registered users worldwide. RocketRoute represents a modern and advanced solution that works online and on mobile. One system that integrates flight planning, briefing, filing, dispatch and flight tracking. The system is backed-up with a full-time operational support team. Ease of use, superb value for money and innovation has remained at the heart of the company’s values since its formation.
  • www.rocketroute.com

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  