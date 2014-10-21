Air BP ratifies letter of intent with RocketRoute

Leading international aviation fuel supplier Air BP has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with global flight planning business RocketRoute Ltd. The agreement was announced this week at North America’s premier aviation event, the National Business Aviation Association 2014 (NBAA2014) meeting, held in Orlando, Florida.

The collaboration will provide customers with a more efficient approach to flight preparation as information about fuel purchasing will be available within the overall flight planning process. Under the terms of the LOI, Air BP will work closely with RocketRoute to integrate information from Air BP’s worldwide fuel network onto their system. As a result, end users like corporate pilots, flight departments and private pilots will be able to access all information relating to fuel uptake while formulating the overall flight plan. The aim of the collaboration is to increase efficiency, save time and improve the overall business aviation experience for the end user.

“We recognise that flight planning can be a complicated and lengthy process for pilots, flight departments and operations teams and Air BP continues to be committed to providing solutions to make the aviator’s life easier,” said Norbert Kamp, Global Sales and Marketing Director, Air BP. “We are pleased to have been able to respond to clients’ needs and believe the integration with RocketRoute’s platform will add great value to the customer experience.”

This week’s announcement, which widens Air BP’s market reach, is in response to international customer research that took place over the past summer. The study looked at how customers interacted with fuel companies and explored means of enhancing the experience. BP’s research revealed that a large number of pilots and operation teams expressed a preference to work with a minimum amount of direct suppliers when organising flights. This new relationship provides a seamless means of managing a number of operational issues at a single source.

The first example of the integrated solution is being showcased during NBAA at the Air BP booth and will demonstrate how customers can establish which airports will accept the Air BP Sterling Card without having to leave the flight planning tool. Air BP supports over 600 locations worldwide with Sterling Card acceptance and the RocketRoute system will display all of these airports. As a cloud-based information system, pilots with a tablet, laptop or other connected device will be able to access the information wherever they are in the world. This will be the first of a number of Air BP features to be integrated into the RocketRoute system.

Air BP will be exhibiting at this year’s NBAA on Booth 2020.

