Air BP recognises longstanding customers at EBACE 2015

Today at Europe’s premier business aviation meeting, EBACE 2015, international aviation fuel supplier Air BP will formally recognise the longstanding loyalty of five airport customers who, when added together, have worked with Air BP for 179 years, one of which, London Biggin Hill, will be honoured at EBACE.

David Gilmour, CEO of Air BP, will announce the first `Recognition of Longevity` recipients at Air BP’s Annual Networking Event to be held at 16.30 on booth UO55, Hall 6.



The airports being honoured, in addition to London Biggin Hill (20 years) are Graz (57 years), Egelsbach (56 years), Grenoble-Le Versoud and Innsbruck (46 years), all of which are part of Air BP’s 700-strong global locations network. The new accolades seek to recognise customers that have had continuous relationships for more than 10 years andhave built exemplary models of co-operation with Air BP in delivery of best practice in General Aviation fuel supply. Air BP regional managers will present the airports unable to attend the EBACE event with their accolade during 2015.



“We are delighted to recognize our longstanding customers whose loyalty reflects the value they place on the quality of Air BP’s customer support, collaborative marketing activity, technical expertise and continuous development of training schemes. The support we give covers a whole range of services which derive from decades of experience working within the aviation fuel sector,” said Miguel Moreno, General Manager of General Aviation for Air BP.



David Gilmour will present the commemorative figure to Robert Walters, Business Development Director of London Biggin Hill. In 2012 London Biggin Hill became the launch customer for Air BP’s OMEGA (Operational, Maintenance, and Emergency response system for General Aviation). The customer care support and training package aims to provide Air BP customers with the techniques required to achieve best practice in fuel operations. “Air BP is an essential service provider for us at London Biggin Hill,” said Robert Walters. “Our customers especially value the reassurance Air BP fuel delivers as well as the benefits afforded via its Sterling Card. Air BP has always been the best option for our needs and we look forward to developing our fuel service offerings to our customers with them.”



In addition to reliable fuel supply and exceptional technical expertise, Air BP is committed to supporting its customers with strategic and targeted marketing activity. At this year’s EBACE Air BP is pleased to host Saxon Air, Mallorcair SA, Brok-Air, United Aviation and London Oxford Airport. In addition Air BP will be hosting an expert from BP’s Target Neutral team who will be able to discuss and explore with aviation stakeholders ways in which to approach a lower carbon future. “The Air BP booth provides our customers with a platform from which they can maximise the benefits provided by this key industry event as they make new contacts, learn about new trends in aviation fuelling and discover more about the full Air BP service offering,” added Moreno

