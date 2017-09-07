Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP renews contract at Albert Picardie Airport

Air BP renews contract at Albert Picardie Airport

Release date:
7 September 2017

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, continues to strengthen its presence in France with the announcement today that it has renewed its contract to provide fuel operations at Albert Picardie Airport (BYF/LFAQ) for 15 years. The contract which is effective immediately, follows 10 years of successful collaboration between the two companies. The contract renewal reinforces Air BP’s offering in France which is one of 94 Air BP supplied airports in the country.

 

The airport continues to attract international business aviation traffic from China, Russia and the US and is currently growing at an impressive rate of 40% per annum, based on year-on-year movements. One of the airport’s major customers is the Airbus Group. 


Air BP was selected based on its track record of success and its strength in the general aviation sector.

 

We are very pleased to renew our contract at the thriving Albert Picardie Airport as we continue to strengthen our French network for the benefit of customers. This renewal underlines our key strengths in the general aviation sector and we look forward to a continued mutually successful relationship.Paul WestermanUK/France general aviation sales manager, Air BP

 

This contract renewal demonstrates our complete trust in Air BP. Over the past 10 years, we have been highly impressed with the company’s professionalism as well as the technical, operational and marketing support we have experienced at Albert Picardie Airport. Air BP has exceeded our expectations in all these categories and we look forward to continuing to draw upon their capabilities particularly in the GA sector going forward.Jean Charles BorelAirport director/CEO, Albert Picardie Airport

 

In the coming year, Air BP plans to upgrade the facility with the installation a highly convenient Jet A-1 self-serve facility on site along with an ergonomic Avgas 100LL station and a UL91 station. The self-serve facility, equipped with a self-serve payment system, will enable customers to access fuel safely and efficiently without having to wait for assistance.


Albert Picardie Airport is ideally suited to general aviation activity and is particularly popular with flying clubs and aerobatics team. It offers specialised facilities including limousine, catering and concierge services. It is located in the Picardy region of Northern France.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. We supply around 6.6 billion gallons of aviation fuel a year; fuelling over 6,000 flights a day at over 800 locations in more than 55 countries - that's more than four planes a minute.
  • Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling Card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  