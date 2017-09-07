Air BP renews contract at Albert Picardie Airport

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, continues to strengthen its presence in France with the announcement today that it has renewed its contract to provide fuel operations at Albert Picardie Airport (BYF/LFAQ) for 15 years. The contract which is effective immediately, follows 10 years of successful collaboration between the two companies. The contract renewal reinforces Air BP’s offering in France which is one of 94 Air BP supplied airports in the country.

The airport continues to attract international business aviation traffic from China, Russia and the US and is currently growing at an impressive rate of 40% per annum, based on year-on-year movements. One of the airport’s major customers is the Airbus Group.



Air BP was selected based on its track record of success and its strength in the general aviation sector.

We are very pleased to renew our contract at the thriving Albert Picardie Airport as we continue to strengthen our French network for the benefit of customers. This renewal underlines our key strengths in the general aviation sector and we look forward to a continued mutually successful relationship. Paul Westerman UK/France general aviation sales manager, Air BP

This contract renewal demonstrates our complete trust in Air BP. Over the past 10 years, we have been highly impressed with the company’s professionalism as well as the technical, operational and marketing support we have experienced at Albert Picardie Airport. Air BP has exceeded our expectations in all these categories and we look forward to continuing to draw upon their capabilities particularly in the GA sector going forward. Jean Charles Borel Airport director/CEO, Albert Picardie Airport

In the coming year, Air BP plans to upgrade the facility with the installation a highly convenient Jet A-1 self-serve facility on site along with an ergonomic Avgas 100LL station and a UL91 station. The self-serve facility, equipped with a self-serve payment system, will enable customers to access fuel safely and efficiently without having to wait for assistance.



Albert Picardie Airport is ideally suited to general aviation activity and is particularly popular with flying clubs and aerobatics team. It offers specialised facilities including limousine, catering and concierge services. It is located in the Picardy region of Northern France.

