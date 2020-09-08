Air bp renews contract at France’s Cannes Mandelieu Airport

Air bp to continue supply of Jet A-1 and Avgas 100LL under renewed fuel contract.



Customers to benefit from continued focus on safe and efficient aviation fuel operations and quick fuel purchase with the Air bp Sterling card.



Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has renewed its contract with Cannes Mandelieu Airport (CQE/LFMD) in France, following six years of successful collaboration. It will continue to be the sole supplier of Jet A-1 and Avgas at the airport. Cannes Mandelieu is the country’s second most important general aviation hub and one of Air bp’s 47 locations in France among its 390 strong European network of supplied sites.

Air bp will work with Cannes Mandelieu Airport and the Aéroports Côtes de Azur (ACA) team to continue to provide safe and efficient operations. Plans include upgrading facilities with the relocation of fuel storage tanks, pending requisite approvals, to enable increased parking capacity and an improved customer experience.

The contract renewal underlines Air bp’s track record in providing and maintaining the highest level of service, its continued commitment to growth and supply reliability.

Jean Mousa, Air bp general aviation sales director continental Europe said:

We are pleased to be continuing our hugely successful relationship at one of Europe’s premier airports. This contract renewal reinforces our belief in regional airports and their importance for local infrastructure and economic development. We look forward to working together with the team at Cannes Mandelieu as we welcome general aviation customers and card holders this year.

Thierry Pollet, general manager Cannes Mandelieu Airport, Aéroports Cotes de Azur, added:

ACA is delighted to renew its contract with Air bp. Among the important factors in our selection, we considered the emphasis on service quality, the high level of technical expertise, support for global marketing activity and Air bp’s environmental focus. These factors will help to strengthen ACA’s position as a major player in the business aviation sector.

Air bp is also present at ACA’s other locations; Nice Airport (NCE/LFMN) and Saint Tropez Airport (LTT/LFTZ), the latter of which is bulk supplied.

In 2018, all three ACA airports achieved Level 3+ carbon neutrality on the Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme. This complements Air bp’s carbon neutral status at 250 Air bp operated sites globally.

