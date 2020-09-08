Air bp renews contract at France’s Cannes Mandelieu Airport

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and services supplier, has renewed its contract with Cannes Mandelieu Airport (CQE/LFMD) in France, following six years of successful collaboration. It will continue to be the sole supplier of Jet A-1 and Avgas at the airport. Cannes Mandelieu is the country’s second most important general aviation hub and one of Air bp’s 47 locations in France among its 390 strong European network of supplied sites.
Air bp will work with Cannes Mandelieu Airport and the Aéroports Côtes de Azur (ACA) team to continue to provide safe and efficient operations. Plans include upgrading facilities with the relocation of fuel storage tanks, pending requisite approvals, to enable increased parking capacity and an improved customer experience.
The contract renewal underlines Air bp’s track record in providing and maintaining the highest level of service, its continued commitment to growth and supply reliability.
Air bp is also present at ACA’s other locations; Nice Airport (NCE/LFMN) and Saint Tropez Airport (LTT/LFTZ), the latter of which is bulk supplied.
In 2018, all three ACA airports achieved Level 3+ carbon neutrality on the Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme. This complements Air bp’s carbon neutral status at 250 Air bp operated sites globally.
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. We have been investing in the aviation industry for over 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world.
Our customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. We have a wide range of services to support our fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, low carbon solutions, the Sterling card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
About French Riviera Airports
The Aéroports de la Côte d´Azur Group (ACA) manages Nice Côte d´Azur (France’s second largest hub airport), Cannes Mandelieu and Golfe de Saint-Tropez airports. ACA is number two in Europe in terms of business aviation. The regular helicopter connection between Nice and Monaco is one of the most important in the world in terms of traffic. The three airports are certified Carbon Level 3+ Neutral by ACI. The Group is committed to achieving the goal of zero CO2 emissions without compensation by 2050. Since 2016, Aéroports de la Côte d'Azur has been a private airport group, the majority of its capital belongs to the Azzurra consortium.
