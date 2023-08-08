Air bp returns to LABACE with the announcement that it will start operations at a new supply hub in São Paulo state

São Paulo, X August 2023 - Air bp, one of the world's leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services, returns to LABACE (Booth 2FA), the largest business aviation event in Latin America, held from 8 to 10 August at Congonhas Airport.

To coincide with the event, Air bp is pleased to announce that operations will start at a new supply hub located in Paulínia, in the interior of São Paulo. Scheduled to open later in 2023, the new hub will increase logistics flexibility and provide more options for customers;it will serve the growing aviation market in São Paulo state, as well as Central-West locations, which are important for the agricultural sector. The development will play a key role in generating synergies for bp's business in Brazil, supporting integration across other bp fuel businesses, optimizing distribution and increasing flexibility in customer service.

In line with Air bp’s new strategy, launched in 2022, Brazil is a focus for investments and growth as it is one of the business’ strategic priority markets.

‘We are very proud of this new supply point in the interior of São Paulo. In addition to our traditional excellence in service and safety in operations, we will offer greater logistical efficiency and better delivery for our customers’

,explains Ricardo Paganini, president of Air bp South America.

Air bp's investments in the country also include a fuel tank farm project at Congonhas Airport (in São Paulo, SP) to serve commercial and general aviation flights and is scheduled to start operating in 2024. The two projects total an investment of approximately BRL 50m. Air bp is one of the largest players in Brazil and is present in 40 locations, including Guarulhos (São Paulo), Viracopos (Campinas) and Galeão (Rio de Janeiro).

The role of SAF in the energy transition



Air bp’s aim is to be the energy partner of choice for sustainable aviation and believes that SAF is currently the most viable option to help meet the industry’s net zero ambition in the short and medium term. Earlier this year, Air bp announced the first sale of International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) EU SAF from bp’s Castellon refinery in Spain. The flight was carried out by LATAM Cargo Chile from Zaragoza, Spain to North America. The ISCC EU SAF supplied by Air bp is made from waste based sustainable feedstock which is procured by the Castellon refinery and co-processed together with fossil fuel. Air bp has been enabling ground-breaking test flights and investing in sustainable alternatives since 2008.