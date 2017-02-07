Air BP RocketRoute Fuel App is now available on iPhone

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, returns to this year’s NBAA Schedulers and Dispatchers Conference (SDC2017), being held in Fort Worth, Texas, from 7th-10th February, with the news that its RocketRoute Fuel App is now available on iPhone. Delegates are invited to visit the Air BP Booth 500 to see a demonstration of the app first hand.

Launched in October 2016, the RocketRoute Fuel App offers all general aviation operators a new and simple way of buying fuel direct from Air BP, regardless of whether they are a customer or not. It provides intuitive online access to an extensive, global network of aviation fuel locations, convenient payment methods and uniquely, the opportunity to offset carbon emissions through the system interface. Existing Air BP customers also benefit from their specific pricing as well as aircraft and Sterling Card details being visible in the app when they link to their account.

The app is available immediately, free-of-charge from the Apple store for iPhones and iPads, or from the RocketRoute website for all other devices. Once a simple registration process has been completed, users can then request, plan and purchase fuel at any one of Air BP’s 800 plus locations worldwide. Customers can pay with either an Air BP Sterling Card or a regular credit or debit card.

Together with RocketRoute, we are very pleased to announce the iPhone capability for the RocketRoute Fuel App at SDC 2017. It will offer general aviation operators added convenience and flexibility. Since launching, users have reported excellent feedback as they experience an even easier fuel purchasing process. We invite delegates to come to the booth to see for themselves. Julio Casas North America General Aviation Director Air BP

Air BP is also showcasing its Environmental Solutions offering at SDC2017. The company will promote this comprehensive package of services to industry stakeholders and customers. It will also highlight its recent achievement of becoming the first aviation fuel supplier to achieve carbon neutrality for its into-plane fuelling services across an international network of over 250 Air BP operated facilities.

Delegates to the stand can view a 90 second, 3D virtual reality film and wearing special goggles, can enter a virtual world where the company’s approach to carbon management is visually highlighted as it explains the concepts of ‘Reduce, Replace and Neutralise’. “Environmental issues are a growing feature on our customer agenda and we are committed to supporting our operators, airport customers and colleagues in the aviation industry in their goal of working towards a lower carbon future. The 3D film is useful as it helps give delegates a better understanding of what a business can do to contribute to this.” Julio added.

Joining Air BP on the booth this year is long-standing customer London Oxford Airport (OXF/EGTK) who is extending a trio of offers to first time visitors including a 2.5% price reduction on fuel uplifts of over 1,500 litres. The airport is also promoting a new ‘Try and Fly’ incentive. Customers flying to or from London Oxford to North America direct, will have their landing fees waived and receive 50% off parking for up to a week’s stay. For those wishing to enjoy an on-site helicopter shuttle service to or from the London Heliport in the centre of London, a 22 minute run, London Oxford will halve the associated landing fee at the Heliport. These promotions, which are valid until the end of 2017, together could save operators thousands of dollars on a transatlantic trip through the United Kingdom particularly for those with large aircraft.

