Every improvement in reliability and every reduction in risk has been earned through risk management, hard lessons and deliberate design. As the aviation industry has grown to tens of millions of flights every year, accident rates have fallen to levels lower than ever. This reflects an industry-wide understanding that individual vigilance alone is not enough. Safety must be designed into the systems that underpin aviation to prevent failures before they happen.
By combining a century of operational experience with engineering discipline and technical innovation, Air bp continues to help set safety expectations beyond its own network - contributing to industry standards, sharing knowledge and developing tools that strengthen resilience.
Air bp’s safety philosophy assumes real conditions: noise, fatigue, time pressure and distraction, and uses engineering and procedural barriers to reduce the likelihood of unsafe outcomes.
Design and technology play a vital role in Air bp’s operational safety, but they are most effective if they are part of a wider culture that prioritises safety. Air bp’s operating philosophy recognises that mistakes happen, but safety depends on empowerment, not fear. That includes the power to say no.
The principle of stop‑work authority is deeply embedded within Air bp’s culture: if something feels unsafe, operators are expected to pause, communicate and resolve uncertainty before proceeding, supported by supervision and escalation protocols. The goal is to design systems that help people do the right thing consistently, rather than blame them for mistakes.
Fuel contamination is one of the most serious risks in aviation. Contaminated fuel could affect all engines simultaneously, leaving no margin for error.
Air bp doesn’t rely on any single check in isolation. Instead, its approach to safety is built in layers - each reinforcing the next, to identify and control risks long before an aircraft leaves the ground.
Even once fuel quality is assured, the risk of misfuelling still needs to be eliminated. Misfuelling is the number one ground‑handling risk for overwing operations in business and general aviation as the wrong fuel can result in the aircraft engine stopping when the aircraft is in flight. Traditional safeguards are effective but vulnerable to distraction and human error.
The seriousness of misfuelling means Air bp doesn’t just rely on process and culture. Launched in 2018, Air bp’s Safe2Go platform translates the same safety logic into digital form. It is not designed to replace human judgement, but to reinforce judgement at critical pressure points.
Safe2Go is a cloud‑based digital refuelling solution comprising a mobile app, vehicle‑mounted hardware, databases and a web‑based portal. At the point of refuelling, the Safe2Go app systematically guides operators through an enhanced three‑way fuel grade crosscheck, functioning as an engineering barrier against misfuelling and reinforcing human judgement at critical pressure points.
Air bp’s Airfield Automation digital platform further expands the refuelling safety net. It captures structured data automatically, integrates with airline and airport systems, and provides end‑to‑end visibility from initial fuel order to final delivery receipt. Pilots can review and sign fuel delivery tickets electronically from the cockpit, while back‑office processes such as invoicing and credit checks are automated.
From introducing underwing fuelling in 1949 to digital engineering barriers; the milestones that have shaped Air bp’s safety approach.
In 2025, Air bp launched an enhanced version of Safe2Go, rebuilt to improve reliability, scalability and user experience. The system supports multiple International Trade Regulation checklists, enabling suppliers to update requirements instantly, and integration with local customs systems in countries such as France and Greece allows real‑time compliance.
The mobile app now enables HSSE reporting directly from teams on the ground. Unsafe activity, conditions and near misses can be reported immediately, with photographic evidence, embedding learning into daily work rather than paperwork after the fact.