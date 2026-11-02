Fuel quality: defending against upstream risk

Fuel contamination is one of the most serious risks in aviation. Contaminated fuel could affect all engines simultaneously, leaving no margin for error.

Fuel safety cannot be managed at the refuelling point alone. It must be protected across the entire supply chain. And as we supply fuel to our customers both from our own refineries and third parties, we must not only be extremely rigorous in our inspection and verification of fuel quality, but we have to be agile too. Arthur Mitchell design lead, technical aviation services, said:

Air bp doesn’t rely on any single check in isolation. Instead, its approach to safety is built in layers - each reinforcing the next, to identify and control risks long before an aircraft leaves the ground.