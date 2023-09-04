Air bp scoops Australian Aviation’s Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award

Air bp, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has won Australian Aviation’s 2023 Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award. Air bp was recognised for introducing the first all-electric hazardous goods vehicle and refueller approved for use in Australia. The all-electric refueller has been in operation at Brisbane Airport since August 2022 and represents one small step in Air bp’s sustainability journey as it continues to work collaboratively across the aviation industry to help accelerate decarbonisation.

The Australian Aviation Awards recognise outstanding professionals and businesses from across the Australian aviation industry. The Sustainability Award recognises the business that has most effectively demonstrated sustainable practice through products, services and culture, all while strengthening Australia’s aviation capabilities, its advancement and its recovery.

Justin Walker, Air bp’s technical sales director, accepted the award on behalf of Air bp Australia on August 31 and said:

I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of Air bp and would like to thank Australian Aviation for selecting us. I am delighted that Air bp has been recognised for this project as we work towards our aim of becoming the energy partner of choice for sustainable aviation. We collaborated with SEA Electric and Refuel International in the EV refueller’s design and construction and so it represents a celebration of Australian engineering and manufacturing of zero fuel and zero- tail pipe emission technology.”

Designed for customers lifting Jet A-1, the EV refueller provides a reduction in both operating and maintenance costs, as well as reduced greenhouse gas emissions, when compared with traditional diesel-powered refuellers. It is anticipated that the refueller will be introduced at other Air bp operated sites across the globe, including in New Zealand.

Air bp is in action to help the Australian aviation industry work towards its decarbonisation initiatives and has recently been appointed to a seat on the newly formed Australian Jet Zero Council. The Council aims to lower carbon emissions, supporting Australia’s net zero targets and is chaired by the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, the Hon Catherine King MP.