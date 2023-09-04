Air bp scoops Australian Aviation’s Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award

The Australian Aviation Awards recognise outstanding professionals and businesses from across the Australian aviation industry. The Sustainability Award recognises the business that has most effectively demonstrated sustainable practice through products, services and culture, all while strengthening Australia’s aviation capabilities, its advancement and its recovery.
Justin Walker, Air bp’s technical sales director, accepted the award on behalf of Air bp Australia on August 31 and said:
Designed for customers lifting Jet A-1, the EV refueller provides a reduction in both operating and maintenance costs, as well as reduced greenhouse gas emissions, when compared with traditional diesel-powered refuellers. It is anticipated that the refueller will be introduced at other Air bp operated sites across the globe, including in New Zealand.
Air bp is in action to help the Australian aviation industry work towards its decarbonisation initiatives and has recently been appointed to a seat on the newly formed Australian Jet Zero Council. The Council aims to lower carbon emissions, supporting Australia’s net zero targets and is chaired by the Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, the Hon Catherine King MP.
As the aviation division of bp, Air bp is one of the world’s leading suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It has been investing in the aviation industry for more than 90 years to keep people flying safely around the world. In 2019 we supplied over 6.7 billion gallons of aviation fuel, fuelling over 7,000 flights per day at over 700 locations in more than 55 countries – that’s more than five planes a minute.
Its customers include commercial airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, airports and airfield operators. Air bp has a wide range of services to support its fuel offer including the design, build and operation of fuelling facilities, technical consultancy and training, solutions to potentially help customers with direct and indirect carbon emissions savings, the Sterling card for efficient general aviation refuelling and innovative digital platforms to increase efficiency and reduce risk.
