  Air BP's second Sterling Pilot Scholarship awardee announced

Release date:
18 July 2016

Air BP has awarded its second Sterling Pilot Scholarship to 17 year old, Aberdeen student, Zoë Burnett. This award which is valued at £10,000 will enable Zoë to complete her Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL) and take the first step towards realising her ultimate ambition of becoming a commercial airline pilot. Keen to get started, Zoë commenced her PPL training at Tayside Aviation at Dundee Airport in Scotland on 14 June.

 

On news of being selected as this year’s Air BP Sterling Pilot Scholar, Zoë said, “I feel very fortunate and excited to have been selected and am very grateful to Air BP. The award will offer me the chance to pursue my lifelong dream that I otherwise wouldn’t have been able to do. As a young girl, I lived next to Aberdeen Airport and used to watch the aircraft take off and land. I used to dream that one day I would be sitting in the cockpit.”

 

Regarding her status as a female pilot, she adds: “I am also delighted to be the first young woman to receive the award. Women pilots represent only 5% of the total pilot population. As we currently are experiencing a pilot shortage, I would like to think that I might inspire more young women to get involved. It seems to me to be a fulfilling and challenging career choice and I’m thoroughly enjoying my training so far.”

 

Zoë has been a committed member of the Air Cadets since she was 13 years old which has further buoyed her enthusiasm. She is also currently in the process of completing her Duke of Edinburgh Gold award having achieved the Silver and Bronze.

 

We congratulate Zoë on becoming our second Air BP Sterling Pilot Scholar. She is a bright and motivated young woman and we are delighted that our contribution will help her realise her life-long ambition.Elena MeliaAir BP’s General Manager, UK and France

 

Air BP is committed to supporting young aspiring pilots like Zoë who want to build a career in aviation, and to contributing to the wider aviation community. We believe in supporting all areas of aviation, the supply of future pilots, as well as to providing a reliable supply of quality fuel”.

 

Air BP worked with the Honourable Company of Air Pilots, formerly known as The Guild of Air Pilots and Air Navigators (GAPAN), to organise the Air BP Sterling Pilot Scholarship because of its excellence in promoting the availability of scholarships to a wide public audience and conducting a rigorous and fair selection process.

 

Air BP has named the Scholarship, after its globally recognised fuel payment card, the Sterling Card. The Sterling Card provides easy access to fuel for thousands of clients and makes life simpler for private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments at any of Air BP’s 700 locations globally.

 

Air BP’s Sterling Pilot scholarship programme was launched in January 2015 to assist aspiring UK pilots with little or no experience of flying to achieve a Private Pilot’s Licence (PPL).

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  