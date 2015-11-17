Site traffic information and cookies

  Air BP signs new agreement with Signature Flight Support

Release date:
17 November 2015

Air BP returns to the National Business Aviation Association Convention (NBAA) in Las Vegas this week, (Stand C10835), with the announcement that it has signed an agreement with Signature Flight Support Corporation in the United States. The new arrangement will enable Air BP Sterling Card customers to access fuel and flight support services, under its card programme, at 63 of Signature’s FBO locations in the USA.

 

The arrangement gives Air BP an opportunity to strengthen its US footprint, and broaden its offering to Sterling Card holders. Customers will benefit from the convenience and ease of using the card as a means of payment for aviation fuel at all the Signature Flight Support locations. In a first for Air BP, customers will also be able to purchase other ancillary flight support services using the Air BP Sterling Card. These services will include ramp, lavatory and water services, lubricants, de-icing, merchandise, and other FBO and aviation-related services giving Sterling Card customers the added benefit of purchasing flight essentials with one single payment. As Air BP has agreed to work exclusively with Signature at each of these locations, it is anticipated the deal will attract new customers to Signature.

 

The collaboration builds on an established global relationship between the two companies. “We are extremely pleased to add these new locations to our global Sterling Card network. Air BP’s focus is always on quality, safety and adding value to our customer offering. With this new agreement in place Sterling Card customers can be confident that they will receive the very best in terms of fuel provision and FBO services in the world’s largest GA market,” said Julio Casas, Air BP North America GA Director.

 

Maria Sastre, President and COO for Signature Flight Support stated, “We are pleased to partner with Air BP to expand our portfolio of world-class services and amenities through the use of the Sterling Card at all of our U.S. locations. We are constantly striving to improve the customer experience, streamline the transaction process and increase customer convenience. Air BP’s focus on excellent customer service matches our own, making this agreement a natural fit for our portfolio.”

 

Pilots, aircraft management companies, and corporate flight departments use the Sterling Card across Air BP’s global network of Sterling Card locations. In addition to the convenience and ease of using a cashless means of paying for fuel, card holders benefit from 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team, a dedicated account manager and easy administration via the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind


Editor's notes -  about Signature Flight Support
 

  • Signature Flight Support, a BBA Aviation plc company, is the world’s largest fixed-base operation (FBO) and distribution network for business aviation services. Signature services include fueling, hangar and office rentals, ground handling, maintenance and a wide range of crew and passenger amenities at strategic domestic and international locations. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Signature currently operates at more than 120 locations in the United States, Canada, Caribbean, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia.
  • For more information, please visit: www.signatureflight.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/signatureflightsupport. Follow Signature Flight Support on Twitter: SignatureFBO

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  