Air BP signs new agreement with Signature Flight Support

Air BP returns to the National Business Aviation Association Convention (NBAA) in Las Vegas this week, (Stand C10835), with the announcement that it has signed an agreement with Signature Flight Support Corporation in the United States. The new arrangement will enable Air BP Sterling Card customers to access fuel and flight support services, under its card programme, at 63 of Signature’s FBO locations in the USA.

The arrangement gives Air BP an opportunity to strengthen its US footprint, and broaden its offering to Sterling Card holders. Customers will benefit from the convenience and ease of using the card as a means of payment for aviation fuel at all the Signature Flight Support locations. In a first for Air BP, customers will also be able to purchase other ancillary flight support services using the Air BP Sterling Card. These services will include ramp, lavatory and water services, lubricants, de-icing, merchandise, and other FBO and aviation-related services giving Sterling Card customers the added benefit of purchasing flight essentials with one single payment. As Air BP has agreed to work exclusively with Signature at each of these locations, it is anticipated the deal will attract new customers to Signature.

The collaboration builds on an established global relationship between the two companies. “We are extremely pleased to add these new locations to our global Sterling Card network. Air BP’s focus is always on quality, safety and adding value to our customer offering. With this new agreement in place Sterling Card customers can be confident that they will receive the very best in terms of fuel provision and FBO services in the world’s largest GA market,” said Julio Casas, Air BP North America GA Director.

Maria Sastre, President and COO for Signature Flight Support stated, “We are pleased to partner with Air BP to expand our portfolio of world-class services and amenities through the use of the Sterling Card at all of our U.S. locations. We are constantly striving to improve the customer experience, streamline the transaction process and increase customer convenience. Air BP’s focus on excellent customer service matches our own, making this agreement a natural fit for our portfolio.”

Pilots, aircraft management companies, and corporate flight departments use the Sterling Card across Air BP’s global network of Sterling Card locations. In addition to the convenience and ease of using a cashless means of paying for fuel, card holders benefit from 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team, a dedicated account manager and easy administration via the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system.