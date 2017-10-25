Air BP sponsors new Collections Care Technician at RAF Museum

Air BP is pleased to announce the sponsorship of the new Collections Care Technician (CCT) post at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum, London. The CCT role involves the upkeep of the RAF’s heritage collection of over 100 aircraft from WWI and WWII, including the Spitfire and Lancaster. The sponsorship is a vitally important and integral contribution for the RAF Museum, which takes on even greater emphasis next year (2018) as the London site undergoes a major transformation coinciding with the centenary of the Royal Air Force.
Air BP’s co-operation with the RAF builds on a relationship of eight decades, which started with Air BP providing fuel to the RAF’s bi-planes.
The collections care technician commented: “The majority of the aircraft here are static exhibitions and they require constant maintenance. Many young people may not be familiar with these aircraft, but in 10 years’ time when the number of veterans drops, these exhibitions will be crucial to tell the stories.”
Air BP has supported the RAF since the early 1930s. There is a record in the company’s 1927 Annual Report of supplying fuel to RAF aircraft, including a twin-engined Vickers Victoria which escorted an inaugural Imperial Airways’ flight through the Middle East with the Air Minister on board.
The transformed London Museum will welcome visitors to discover a new green heart of the community in Colindale, reflecting the Historic RAF Hendon Airfield. Innovative new galleries will explore the first 100 years of the RAF, its role today and invite visitors to imagine its future contribution and technology. It will also feature a new dedicated learning centre with significant STEM subject (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) learning programmes.
For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media: