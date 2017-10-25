Air BP sponsors new Collections Care Technician at RAF Museum

Air BP is pleased to announce the sponsorship of the new Collections Care Technician (CCT) post at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Museum, London. The CCT role involves the upkeep of the RAF’s heritage collection of over 100 aircraft from WWI and WWII, including the Spitfire and Lancaster. The sponsorship is a vitally important and integral contribution for the RAF Museum, which takes on even greater emphasis next year (2018) as the London site undergoes a major transformation coinciding with the centenary of the Royal Air Force.

Air BP’s co-operation with the RAF builds on a relationship of eight decades, which started with Air BP providing fuel to the RAF’s bi-planes.