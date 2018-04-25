Air BP starts supplying fuel at Santos Dumont airport

Air BP continues to grow in the Brazilian commercial and general aviation sectors.

Air BP continues to grow in the Brazilian commercial and general aviation sectorsComplements Air BP’s existing location at Rio de Janeiro-Galeão InternationalAir BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has strengthened its presence in Brazil and will start supplying fuel at Santos Dumont airport (SDU/SBRJ). Santos Dumont complements Air BP’s existing operations in Rio de Janeiro which include Galeão International airport (GIG/SBGL), Jacarepaguá (JCR/SBJR), Cabo Frio (CFB/SBCB) e Macaé (MEA/SBME). This is an important addition to Air BP’s network and comes in response to increased demand from the general and commercial aviation sectors.

This is a fantastic achievement; Santos Dumont will enhance our already robust fuel service in Brazil and offers customers an alternative refuelling location in Rio de Janeiro. As the aviation industry continues its resurgence we are well placed to meet the renewed demand and look forward to building even stronger relationships with our customers. Ricardo Paganini General manager Air BP Brazil

Air BP is supplying Santos Dumont with Jet A-1 fuel and refuelling will be carried out by an Air BP team of aviation fuel experts. The airport will join Air BP network, now 900 strong.



Brazil is a key market for Air BP. The company markets fuel at 26 locations across the country providing fuel and services to general aviation, commercial aviation and military operations.



Santos Dumont is ranked the sixth busiest airport in Brazil based on passenger movements. In 2016, it handled over nine million passengers and currently serves predominately domestic routes.

