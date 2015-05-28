Air BP Sterling Card Launched in Poland

LOTOS - Air BP Polska, a 50-50 joint venture owned by international aviation fuel supplier, Air BP, and Polish oil company, LOTOS Group, has launched the first Sterling Card locations in Poland. The four new airport sites at Warsaw (WAW), Gdansk (GDN), Katowice (KTW) and Lublin (LUZ) are the first in the country to join the worldwide network of more than 700 airports in 50 countries where the Sterling Card is accepted. LOTOS - Air BP Polska is already operating out of these airports and the introduction of the Sterling Card strengthens its presence at each of these locations.

LOTOS - Air BP Polska currently offers Jet A-1 fuel at the Warsaw, Gdansk, Katowice and Lublin Airports, and early in 2015 it also began to supply Avgas at Lublin. Business and General Aviation cardholders can now benefit from the convenience of the Sterling Card when refuelling at these airports. The Sterling Card provides an easy and cashless means of payment for aviation fuel throughout Air BP’s global network and is used by pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Sterling Card holders benefit from a wide range of services, including 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team, a dedicated account manager, easy administration via the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system.

"We are pleased to be introducing to Poland a service that is already valued by Air BP customers around the world," says Beat Bachman, GA Manager Air BP Germany, Austria and Switzerland. “Over the last two decades we have noted the year on year growth of aviation services offered at regional and international airports in Poland. The country continues to develop its aviation offering, and we are looking forward to welcoming many Sterling Card customers to our new acceptance locations.”



“This is an excellent example of how the LOTOS - Air BP Polska joint venture can bring added value to the aviation community in Poland,” added Maciej Kowalski, President of the Board - Managing Director of Sales and Marketing LOTOS - Air BP Polska. “We are committed to providing the highest quality service to all our customers and with the new acceptance locations aviators can be guaranteed the same levels of service and quality they already receive across the globe at other Sterling Card locations. Its an exciting next step for our joint venture.”



Airports accepting the Sterling Card can be found here: www.airbp.com/wheretofind

