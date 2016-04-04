Air BP strengthens Brazilian footprint following signing with Azul Linhas Aéreas

Air BP has considerably strengthened its position in the Brazilian aviation fuelling market following the signing of a deal to supply the airline Azul Linhas Aéreas at four airports.

Under the terms of the new contract, Air BP is now fulfilling the airline’s fuel requirements at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport (GRU/SBGR) and Eurico de Aguiar Salles Airport (VIX/SBVT), Recife’s Guararapes-Gilberto Freyre International Airport (REC/SBRF) and Vircopos International Airport (VCP/SBKP). The extended relationship represents a twenty-fold increase in supply to the airline by Air BP, which already supplies the airline at Cabo Frio International Airport (CFB/SBCB), Valença Airport (SAL/SNVB) and Gov. João Durval Carneiro Airport (FEC/SBFE), which serves Feira de Santana.

The relationship increases Air BP’s market-share of the growing Brazilian aviation fuel sector and represents a significant step forward in strengthening its presence in Brazil. Air BP was awarded the contract following a lengthy and competitive tender process that ended an exclusive fuel arrangement with the airline’s previous supplier. To win the account, Air BP devised a customised plan specifically for Azul Linheas Aereas. In order to meet the operational requirements, Air BP revised some administrative procedures, acquired new dedicated fuel trucks, and hired a further forty operators.

This is transformational for Air BP in the Brazilian market. Working with a local airline, that is showing exponential growth, positions us well in the competitive landscape. Our local knowledge, combined with our international experience, technical expertise and capacity to fulfill the most demanding requests, ensures we can continue to match customer expectations in supply of robust fuel services. We are delighted to be working with Azul Linhas Aéreas. Ricardo Paganini Air BP Manager, South America

Brazil is a key market for Air BP where it began operations in 1957. Air BP operates at 24 airports across the country with 200 team members providing fuel services to commercial, military and general aviation. In addition to its physical assets, Air BP has invested in the world’s first “Operators University” where it trains its own team members and customers in best practice in refueling. It is anticipated that the signing with Azul Linhas Aéreas, which launched in 2008 and is the third largest airline in Brazil serving over 100 domestic and international destinations, will open up other opportunities to work with even more airlines in the country.

