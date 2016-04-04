Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP strengthens Brazilian footprint following signing with Azul Linhas Aéreas

Air BP strengthens Brazilian footprint following signing with Azul Linhas Aéreas

Release date:
4 April 2016

Air BP has considerably strengthened its position in the Brazilian aviation fuelling market following the signing of a deal to supply the airline Azul Linhas Aéreas at four airports.

 

Under the terms of the new contract, Air BP is now fulfilling the airline’s fuel requirements at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport (GRU/SBGR) and Eurico de Aguiar Salles Airport (VIX/SBVT), Recife’s Guararapes-Gilberto Freyre International Airport (REC/SBRF) and Vircopos International Airport (VCP/SBKP). The extended relationship represents a twenty-fold increase in supply to the airline by Air BP, which already supplies the airline at Cabo Frio International Airport (CFB/SBCB), Valença Airport (SAL/SNVB) and Gov. João Durval Carneiro Airport (FEC/SBFE), which serves Feira de Santana.

 

The relationship increases Air BP’s market-share of the growing Brazilian aviation fuel sector and represents a significant step forward in strengthening its presence in Brazil. Air BP was awarded the contract following a lengthy and competitive tender process that ended an exclusive fuel arrangement with the airline’s previous supplier. To win the account, Air BP devised a customised plan specifically for Azul Linheas Aereas. In order to meet the operational requirements, Air BP revised some administrative procedures, acquired new dedicated fuel trucks, and hired a further forty operators.

 

This is transformational for Air BP in the Brazilian market. Working with a local airline, that is showing exponential growth, positions us well in the competitive landscape. Our local knowledge, combined with our international experience, technical expertise and capacity to fulfill the most demanding requests, ensures we can continue to match customer expectations in supply of robust fuel services. We are delighted to be working with Azul Linhas Aéreas.Ricardo PaganiniAir BP Manager, South America

 

Brazil is a key market for Air BP where it began operations in 1957. Air BP operates at 24 airports across the country with 200 team members providing fuel services to commercial, military and general aviation. In addition to its physical assets, Air BP has invested in the world’s first “Operators University” where it trains its own team members and customers in best practice in refueling. It is anticipated that the signing with Azul Linhas Aéreas, which launched in 2008 and is the third largest airline in Brazil serving over 100 domestic and international destinations, will open up other opportunities to work with even more airlines in the country.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fuels more than 6,000 flights every day – that is over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from private pilots to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fueling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the general aviation and business aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • BP has been in Brazil since 1957 and is present in 14 Brazilian states (Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro Rio Grande do Norte and São Paulo) and the Federal District. Besides the aviation fuel business, BP Group companies currently engage in other four business segments: oil and gas, biofuels, marine fuels and lubricants.
  • Visit: www.bp.com.br for more information about BP businesses in Brazil.

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  