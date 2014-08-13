Site traffic information and cookies

  Air BP strengthens Brazilian presence with additional site at Tancredo Neves International Airport

Air BP strengthens Brazilian presence with additional site at Tancredo Neves International Airport

Release date:
13 August 2014

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier has strengthened its South American network with the addition of a new location in Brazil. The new service at Tancredo Neves International Airport, Belo Horizonte, CNF (formerly called Confins International Airport), which opened in June, underpins Air BP’s strategic plans to grow General Aviation and Commercial business in this burgeoning aviation region.

 

Air BP was selected to provide the fuel operations owing to its extensive operational experience in Brazil and its understanding of the needs of a busy international airport to implement a safe, fit-for-purpose fuel provider. The new fuelling facility provides Jet fuel and is operated by an Air BP operational team.

 

The airport serves the Belo Horizonte Metropolitan area, and is ranked fifth largest in Brazil in terms of passenger movements making it an important additional airport for the Air BP portfolio. This already includes two of the four busiest airports in the country, Rio de Janeiro’s Galeão Airport and São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport. Tancredo’s airport movements predominantly represent the commercial sector but with the development of the local biotech and technology sectors it is anticipated that business aviation movements are set to increase.

 

In addition to offering refuelling for Commercial services the new Air BP location will accept Sterling Card customers making it the 17th airport in Brazil to be part of the national Sterling Card network.

 

Success for World Cup services

It wasn’t only Germany that enjoyed success at this year’s World Cup. Air BP saw activity increase three-fold at Rio de Janeiro’s Galeão airport. An increase in the volume of traffic and the opportunity to take advantage of the specially introduced fast-track service buoyed up the extra business. The local operations team implemented the fast-track service, which guaranteed fuel within twenty minutes of landing with two hours prior notice. Working in collaboration with the Air BP out of hours team, efficient communication and solid preplanning ensured delivery of fuel to clients on their requested schedule. Even during the busiest times, Air BP’s local knowledge and experience ensured the fast-track team were able to match customers’ expectations.

 

“We are delighted with the way the fast-track service panned out and will explore opportunities to replicate this at other international events in the future,” commented Ricardo Paganini, Air BP Manager, South America. “It demonstrates to our clients that Air BP is a customer focused fuel provider as we create new methods of ensuring our clients can rely on our services no matter where they are in the world.”

Editor's notes - about Air BP

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services with over 1,100 employees. It currently supplies over seven and a half billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fuels more than 6,400 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 600 global locations in over 45 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

 

Editor's notes - about BP in Brazil
 

  • BP has been present in Brazil since 1957 and currently operates five businesses in the country: oil and gas exploration and production (BP Energy do Brasil); ethanol production (BP Biofuels); production of lubricants and fluids (Castrol); aviation fuel distribution (Air BP); and marine fuel distribution (NFX).
  • BP currently has interests in 19 concessions in six Brazilian basins.
  • BP owns and operates three producing ethanol mills in Brazil, with a total crush capacity of 7.5 million tonnes per year.
  • Air BP has license to operate in 23 airports across the country, providing aviation fuel to the commercial, military and general aviation.
  • Castrol provides high quality lubricants to the automotive, industrial marine and energy sectors.
  • BP Group companies are present in 15 Brazilian states (Amapá, Bahia, Ceará, Espírito Santo, Goiás, Maranhão, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Pernambuco, Piauí, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Norte, Santa Catarina and São Paulo) and the Federal District.

