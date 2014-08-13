Air BP strengthens Brazilian presence with additional site at Tancredo Neves International Airport

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier has strengthened its South American network with the addition of a new location in Brazil. The new service at Tancredo Neves International Airport, Belo Horizonte, CNF (formerly called Confins International Airport), which opened in June, underpins Air BP’s strategic plans to grow General Aviation and Commercial business in this burgeoning aviation region.

Air BP was selected to provide the fuel operations owing to its extensive operational experience in Brazil and its understanding of the needs of a busy international airport to implement a safe, fit-for-purpose fuel provider. The new fuelling facility provides Jet fuel and is operated by an Air BP operational team.

The airport serves the Belo Horizonte Metropolitan area, and is ranked fifth largest in Brazil in terms of passenger movements making it an important additional airport for the Air BP portfolio. This already includes two of the four busiest airports in the country, Rio de Janeiro’s Galeão Airport and São Paulo’s Guarulhos Airport. Tancredo’s airport movements predominantly represent the commercial sector but with the development of the local biotech and technology sectors it is anticipated that business aviation movements are set to increase.

In addition to offering refuelling for Commercial services the new Air BP location will accept Sterling Card customers making it the 17th airport in Brazil to be part of the national Sterling Card network.

Success for World Cup services

It wasn’t only Germany that enjoyed success at this year’s World Cup. Air BP saw activity increase three-fold at Rio de Janeiro’s Galeão airport. An increase in the volume of traffic and the opportunity to take advantage of the specially introduced fast-track service buoyed up the extra business. The local operations team implemented the fast-track service, which guaranteed fuel within twenty minutes of landing with two hours prior notice. Working in collaboration with the Air BP out of hours team, efficient communication and solid preplanning ensured delivery of fuel to clients on their requested schedule. Even during the busiest times, Air BP’s local knowledge and experience ensured the fast-track team were able to match customers’ expectations.

“We are delighted with the way the fast-track service panned out and will explore opportunities to replicate this at other international events in the future,” commented Ricardo Paganini, Air BP Manager, South America. “It demonstrates to our clients that Air BP is a customer focused fuel provider as we create new methods of ensuring our clients can rely on our services no matter where they are in the world.”

