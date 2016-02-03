Air BP strengthens its presence in the South of France with new location at Toulon Hyères Airport

Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, has strengthened its fuelling network in the South of France with the addition of a new location at Toulon Hyères Airport (TLN\LFTH). Following an agreement with airport operator, VINCI Airports, effective immediately Air BP will be the sole fuel provider of Jet A-1 at the airport until the end of 2020. Air BP will serve both its general and commercial aviation customers in the region. The new location will complement Air BP’s nearby operations at Marseille-Provence (MRS/LFML), Cannes-Mandelieu (CEQ/LFMD) and Nice Côte d’Azur (NCE/LFMN) airports. This agreement further underlines France as a key growth area for the company and brings the total number of Air BP supplied airports in the country to 129. The new location will also welcome Sterling Card customers, making it the 44th location in France to become part of the global Sterling Card network.

The new location represents Air BP’s seventh VINCI Airports location complementing its locations at Chambéry Savoie (CEMF/LFLB), Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE/LFLC), Grenoble Isère (GNB/LFLS), Dinard Pleurtuit St Malo (DNR/LFRD), Quimper (UIP/LFRQ) and Poitiers Biard (PIS/LFBI). Air BP was selected to provide the fuel operations owing to its extensive technical capabilities and its superior level of competence in providing a safe, fit-for-purpose and reliable service. Air BP will serve a range of commercial airline customers including HOP! Air France, Jetairfly.com, Cityjet, Volotea, Air Corsica, Flybe, Transavia.com and Tunisair Express who operate regular scheduled services from the airport.

Toulon Hyères is also well suited for business aviation activity with Signature Flight Support FBO on site offering the full range of business aviation facilities including high speed internet access, refreshments, showers and a pilot lounge.

We are very pleased to be further strengthening our network in the South of France for the benefit of both our commercial and general aviation customers. We look forward to a continued mutually successful relationship with Vinci Airports. Elena Melia General Manager, UK/France, Air BP

Cédric Fechter, Deputy Managing Director, south-east France area and the airport’s General Manager, VINCI Airports, added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Air BP to Toulon Hyères to provide a reliable and highly efficient service for the convenience of customers. We look forward to growing our business with Air BP’s support and welcoming customers to our airport to explore this beautiful region of south-eastern France.”

Toulon Hyères Airport is located halfway between Provence and the French Riviera. With its vast array of attractive sandy beaches, coves and beautiful countryside it is the most popular tourist destination in France after Paris. Appointed by the French government, VINCI Airports took over management of Toulon Hyères Airport on 1 April, 2015 for a period of 25 years. Toulon Hyères Airport is the 11th French airport in the VINCI Airports network and in 2015

