Air BP strengthens Scottish network with new location at Glasgow Airport

Leading international aviation fuel products and service supplier Air BP is strengthening its Scottish network by ramping up its presence at Glasgow Airport. Through an integrated relationship with Gama Aviation, the global aviation services company, Air BP will provide Gama Aviation clients and all Air BP Sterling Card holders with a quick, efficient fuel supply, starting on 1st December 2014. The new business aviation service will be offered at Gama Aviation’s landmark Executive Aviation Terminal (FBO) which opened in November 2013. In preparation Air BP has already been working with Gama Aviation to provide its operations team with full training and technical support to ensure a high quality and safe refuelling service.

“Glasgow Airport is expecting to see an increase in demand for business aviation services with the city hosting more and more international events. Our existing presence at Glasgow will be strengthened by this latest collaboration and will ensure Air BP and Gama Aviation customers will receive the highest level of service possible. It will also enable both companies to maximise the opportunities to expand the market,,” said Miguel Moreno, General Aviation Manager of Air BP.

All Air BP Sterling Card Customers will have access to the fuel services provided by Gama Aviation at Glasgow Airport in addition to the benefits of the Global Card Acceptance network. These include access to the interactive ‘eNabler’ paperless electronic invoicing system, 24/7 support from the global Air BP out-of-hours team and access to a dedicated account manager. Air BP Sterling Card Customers can also refuel at eight other Scottish airports - Edinburgh EDI, Prestwick PIK, Aberdeen ABZ, Inverness INV, Stornoway SYY, Kirkwall KOI, Sumburgh LSI and Scatsta SCS.

Air BP won the agreement from Gama Aviation owing to its capacity to ensure reliable, fit for purpose fuel supply. Air BP will provide a bulk fuel service to Gama and an onsite fuelling vehicle for Gama Aviation’s exclusive use. To further ensure safety of operations Air BP will run an ongoing series of training modules to support the joint activity. The complete Air BP package will enable Gama Aviation to refuel customers with the confidence that it is operating to the highest of industry standards. This latest location and collaboration builds on an existing relationship between the two companies as Air BP already provides fuel services to Gama Aviation at its Sharjah Airport, UAE facility.

Penny Mullin Fuel Manager for Gama Aviation said, “One of the driving factors in building the terminal was to ensure we can offer our clients an efficient, convenient and comprehensive service. By working with partners such as Air BP we can maximise the experience they bring to help us achieve our goals on and off the apron. We anticipate that the partnership will strengthen as the popularity of Glasgow with the business aviation sector increases.”

In addition to preparing for the new fuel offering, the Gama Aviation Executive Terminal team is readying itself for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award which is taking place in Glasgow on December 14th. It is anticipated that leading sports personalities and management teams will make the most of the new terminal facilities.

