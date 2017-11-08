Air BP supplies customers with biojet during “Fly Green Day” at Chicago O’Hare Airport

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
8 November 2017

CHICAGO — Air BP, the international aviation fuel products and service supplier, announced that it will supply biojet to its customers at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD/KORD) in support of the “Fly Green Day” initiative taking place at the airport and as part of the company’s broader commitment to a lower-carbon future. 


It marks the first time that biojet will be delivered via the airport’s existing fuelling infrastructure to customers at one of the world’s busiest airports.

 

This is the first time we have supplied our customers with biojet produced from alcohol, and demonstrates how we are working with multiple suppliers to build a leadership position in this area. We anticipate that through this promotion we will inspire more of our customers to use lower-carbon fuels.Jon PlattCEO, Air BP

 

Biojet is a blend of conventional jet fuel and renewable jet fuel made from alcohol or plant and vegetable oils.


Fly Green Day, which takes place on Nov. 8, 2017, is an event organized by U.S. advanced renewable fuels company Gevo, Inc., in collaboration with Chicago O’Hare International, to help boost the commercialization of biojet. Air BP worked with Gevo to bring a demonstration batch of biojet produced from bio-isobutanol (an alcohol derived from renewable feedstocks) to customers at the airport.


Providing its expertise throughout the project, Air BP was responsible for blending the aviation biofuel supplied by Gevo with regular Jet A fuel and certifying its quality. The fuel will be supplied by Air BP to its customers through the main fuel hydrant system at the airport. Airline customers supporting the initiative include United Airlines, Lufthansa, Etihad Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Japan Airlines, Korean Air and Atlas Air, who will be purchasing the biojet to use in their regular scheduled flights.


This latest initiative reinforces Air BP’s commitment to helping the industry transition to a lower-carbon future and achieve the International Air Transport Association’s ambitious targets of carbon neutral growth by 2020 and a reduction in net aviation CO2 emissions of 50 percent by 2050.

Editor's notes - about Air BP

 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies around 7 billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline each year. Air BP fuels around 6,000 flights every day at more than 800 locations in over 50 countries. Customers include domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, international airports and airfield operators.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP, go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind


Editor's notes 
 

  • In January 2016, Air BP successfully introduced biojet via the existing fuelling infrastructure at Oslo airport in Norway. This was followed by Halmstad airport in Sweden from June 2017 and Bergen airport in Norway from August 2017.
  • In October 2016, Air BP was the first aviation fuel supplier to be independently certified carbon neutral for into-plane fuelling operations at its 250 operated locations.
  • In November 2016, Air BP announced an investment of $30 million in aviation biofuel producer Fulcrum BioEnergy with the aim of distributing and supplying biojet into aircraft at key hubs across North America to meet growing demand.
  • Air BP has been supplying fuel at Chicago O’Hare International since the early 1980s.

