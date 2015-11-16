Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News and views
  3. Press releases
  4. Air BP to acquire St1 stake in Finnish aviation fuels firm Avifuels Oy

Air BP to acquire St1 stake in Finnish aviation fuels firm Avifuels Oy

Release date:
16 November 2015

Air BP announced today that it has reached agreement to acquire St1’s 49 percent share of Finnish aviation fuels company Avifuels Oy. On completion of the deal Air BP, which acquired 51% of Avifuels earlier this year, through its purchase of the Scandiavian aviation fuels business Statoil Aviation, will wholly own the company. The purchase is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

David Gilmour, Chief Executive of Air BP, said: “We are committed to a strategy of growth and I am delighted that Avifuels Oy will become part of Air BP in Northern Europe. The acquisition will strengthen the Air BP offering and with a strong base in Helsinki, we will be able to look for ways to efficiently grow the business in Finland.”

 

On completion of the purchase a new Air BP office will be opened at Helsinki Vantaa airport. The existing Avifuels team will continue to manage airport operations, ensure customer service continuity and maintain the existing high service levels for customers.

 

Air BP currently sells and markets aviation fuel to commercial airlines at the three airports where Avifuels operates in Finland – Helsinki Vantaa (HEL/EFHK), Tampere Pirkkala (TMP/EFTP) and Vaasa (VAA/EFVA). These locations will become fully integrated into Air BP’s global network.

Editor's notes
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

Visit Emerald Media website

Email: airbp.advertising@emeraldmedia.co.uk  