Air BP to host RocketRoute for ABACE debut

International fuel supplier Air BP will be hosting flight-planning business RocketRoute on booth P342 at this year’s ABACE, 12-14 April, Shanghai. This will be the first time that RocketRoute and Air BP will have exhibited together at Asia’s largest annual business aviation event.

Air BP recognizes that digital technology is increasingly being used to support efficient trip planning. As Air BP is an integrated part of the RocketRoute system, we are delighted to be hosting them to demonstrate the benefits of our offering to ABACE visitors. Bella Young Regional Manager Asia, Air BP

RocketRoute customers can already plan their fuel uptake from Air BP as information about its fuel pricing and Air BP’s international network of 700 locations is integrated into the system. Used by private pilots, owners, operators and flight departments, RocketRoute is a cloud-based solution that works online, and via the RocketRoute app, on most personal electronic devices. It smartly integrates, into one service, a number of features including flight planning, briefing, filing, dispatch and flight tracking.

