Air BP to host RocketRoute for ABACE debut

Release date:
12 April 2016

International fuel supplier Air BP will be hosting flight-planning business RocketRoute on booth P342 at this year’s ABACE, 12-14 April, Shanghai. This will be the first time that RocketRoute and Air BP will have exhibited together at Asia’s largest annual business aviation event.

 

Air BP recognizes that digital technology is increasingly being used to support efficient trip planning. As Air BP is an integrated part of the RocketRoute system, we are delighted to be hosting them to demonstrate the benefits of our offering to ABACE visitors.Bella YoungRegional Manager Asia, Air BP

 

RocketRoute customers can already plan their fuel uptake from Air BP as information about its fuel pricing and Air BP’s international network of 700 locations is integrated into the system. Used by private pilots, owners, operators and flight departments, RocketRoute is a cloud-based solution that works online, and via the RocketRoute app, on most personal electronic devices. It smartly integrates, into one service, a number of features including flight planning, briefing, filing, dispatch and flight tracking.

Editor's notes - about Air BP
 

  • As the aviation division of BP, Air BP is one of the world's largest suppliers of aviation fuel products and services. It currently supplies over seven billion gallons of jet kerosene and aviation gasoline to its customers across the globe each year.
  • Through its direct operations, Air BP fueled more than 6,000 flights every day – that’s over four aircraft every minute or one every 15 seconds. The company operates at more than 700 global locations in over 50 countries serving customers from the private pilot to some of the world’s largest airlines.
  • Air BP’s technical and operations experts provide a complete aviation fuel consultancy service, including the design, build and operation of aviation fuelling facilities, to help customers protect their operations and manage risks.
  • Customers range from domestic and international airlines, the military, business and private aircraft owners, as well as international airports and airfield operators.
  • Air BP’s services for the General Aviation and Business Aviation sector include the Sterling Card, which can be used throughout the global network, including self-serve locations, providing easy access to fuel for thousands of Air BP clients including private pilots, aircraft management companies and corporate flight departments. Air BP’s card programmes were introduced in 1993 to bridge the gap between airline, general business and private aviation customers as an easy means of payment for aviation fuel on an as needed basis.
  • For a full list of locations served by Air BP go to www.airbp.com/wheretofind


Editor's notes - about RocketRoute Ltd
 

  • Founded in 2010, RocketRoute is a flight planning and navigation system built for jets and turboprops. The company has processed over one million flights and has over 100,000 registered users worldwide. RocketRoute represents a modern and advanced solution that works online and on mobile. The system integrates into one service flight planning, briefing, filing, dispatch and flight tracking. The system is backed-up with a full-time operational support team. Ease of use, superb value for money and innovation has remained at the heart of the company's values since its formation. 
  • For more information visit www.rocketroute.com

Further enquiries

 

For all advertising, PR & media requests, in all instances please contact Emerald Media:

